For months now (pretty much all year, actually), Bas has been teasing the release of his fourth studio album, We Only Talk About Real Sh!t When We’re F*cked Up. He kicked off 2023 with the release of “Diamonds” in January, following up in July with the J. Cole-featuring “Passport Bros” (you can check out the video for that above). In August came the video for “Ho Chi Minh,” in October, he dropped “Khartoum,” and last week, he shared “179 Deli” featuring AJ Tracey.

Today, he finally revealed just when the album is dropping: Next Friday, December 15. Along with the release date, he also shared the album artwork and its tracklist. Consisting of 17 tracks, We Only Talk About Real Sh!t When We’re F*cked Up will contain features from the aforementioned AJ Tracey and J. Cole, as well as Adekunle Gold, Amaarae, Blxckie, Ferg, FKJ and Sha Sha. J. Cole will appear three times, with FKJ popping up twice. You can check out the artwork and the tracklist below.