For months now (pretty much all year, actually), Bas has been teasing the release of his fourth studio album, We Only Talk About Real Sh!t When We’re F*cked Up. He kicked off 2023 with the release of “Diamonds” in January, following up in July with the J. Cole-featuring “Passport Bros” (you can check out the video for that above). In August came the video for “Ho Chi Minh,” in October, he dropped “Khartoum,” and last week, he shared “179 Deli” featuring AJ Tracey.
Today, he finally revealed just when the album is dropping: Next Friday, December 15. Along with the release date, he also shared the album artwork and its tracklist. Consisting of 17 tracks, We Only Talk About Real Sh!t When We’re F*cked Up will contain features from the aforementioned AJ Tracey and J. Cole, as well as Adekunle Gold, Amaarae, Blxckie, Ferg, FKJ and Sha Sha. J. Cole will appear three times, with FKJ popping up twice. You can check out the artwork and the tracklist below.
12/15/23 @Dreamville
We
Only
Talk
About
Real
Shit
When
We’re
Fucked
Up pic.twitter.com/L10YxLIMLR
— Bas (@Bas) December 5, 2023
Tracklist For We Only Talk About Real Sh!t When We’re F*cked Up
01. “Light Of My Soul”
02. “Black Jedi”
03. “Choppas”
04. “Home Alone” Feat. J. Cole
05. “Risk” Feat. FKJ
06. “Decent” Feat. Amaarae
07. “Ho Chi Minh”
08. “179 Deli” Feat. AJ Tracey
09. “Passport Bros” Feat. J. Cole
10. “Testify” Feat. Sha Sha
11. “U-Turn” Feat. Blxckie & Ferg
12. “Paper Cuts” Feat. J. Cole
13. “Diamonds”
14. “Yao Ming”
15. “Dr. Oblivion”
16. “Khartoum” Feat Adekunle Gold
17. “Wait On Me” Feat. FKJ
We Only Talk About Real Sh!t When We’re F*cked Up is out 12/15 via Dreamville/Interscope.