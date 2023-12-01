The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Bas, Flo Milli, Sexyy Red, and more.
We’ve made it, y’all. The year is almost over, and although that means the release of new music may slow to a trickle in coming weeks — from major labels, at least — there will still be new releases in hip-hop, which has always done its own thing.
To start the week, Sexyy Red released the ratchet “Free My N****” video from her Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) (more on that later):
Baby Keem shared the trailer for his The Melodic Blue film:
Lil Wayne linked up with reggae legends Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks in the Book Of Clarence cut “Hallelujah Heaven“:
And Flo Milli told listeners to “Never Lose Me“:
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending December 1, 2023.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
Antha Pantha — Feline Season
The Harlem rapper made her impressive debut on longtime friend ASAP Ferg’s EP Floor Seats a couple of years ago and follows up with an impressive debut album today. Ferg makes two guest appearances as does HuntDawgg on the previously shared single “Brick By Brick.”
AZ — Truth Be Told
The Brooklyn rap vet has been incredibly productive in recent years — perhaps he’s making up for the slow pace of his releases during ’90s. In any case, fans of the classic boom-bap sound will be more than satisfied with this outing, which features fellow longtime rap mainstays Fat Joe, Pharaohe Monch, and Mumu Fresh.
Erica Banks — Real Rap B****
The Dallas rapper has been on a mission over the past couple of years to prove her rap bonafides. It’s safe to say that she’s done that many times over, but hey, if you’ve got a good thing going, why stop now? Although Banks doesn’t appear to be completely clear of her record label (unsurprising, given… you know), she’s remains laser-focused on her lyrical mission with some help from fellow rising stars Gloss Up and K Carbon.
Sexyy Red — Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)
The recent practice of immediately follow up a successful project with a “deluxe” edition that could be a whole new project of its own might be questionable to some, but fortunately, it delivers 11 new tracks of hip-hop’s latest it-girl’s raunchy rhymes. Can’t be mad at that.
Singles/Videos
BabyDrill — “Watchin Now”
BabyDrill has been on a roll lately. The Young Nudy-affiliated Atlanta rapper has raised his profile with some big-name collaborations, linking up with The Kid Larry, Latto, and Quavo in recent months. Here we’ve got a new single from his upcoming project ScoreGod, with a muted nihilistic overview of the city’s trap scene.
Bas — “179 Deli” Feat. AJ Tracey
The Queens rapper steps outside his comfort zone on the latest single from his upcoming album We Only Talk About Real Shit When We’re F*cked Up, adopting the popular Jersey Club sound with his own usual soulful twist.
Erick The Architect — “Shook Up” Feat. Joey Bada$$ & FARR
The Flatbush Zombies mastermind is following in his bandmate’s footsteps, preparing to release a new album, I’ve Never Been Here Before. Although the wide-ranging tracklist promises a variety of sounds, here, he sticks to a soulful, introspective lane befitting his role as the thinker of the crew.
Latto, Flo Milli, Monaleo, Maiya The Don, Mello Buckzz — “All-Women Cypher”
It’s not technically a new song, but it’s hard to overlook XXL‘s latest take on one of the publication’s fan-favorite features. There are no weak links here, just a fine display of the lyrical talent the modern generation of female rappers possesses. Pull this up next time some jerk tells you “women can’t rap.”
