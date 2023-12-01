The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Bas, Flo Milli, Sexyy Red, and more.

We’ve made it, y’all. The year is almost over, and although that means the release of new music may slow to a trickle in coming weeks — from major labels, at least — there will still be new releases in hip-hop, which has always done its own thing.

To start the week, Sexyy Red released the ratchet “Free My N****” video from her Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) (more on that later):

Baby Keem shared the trailer for his The Melodic Blue film:

Lil Wayne linked up with reggae legends Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks in the Book Of Clarence cut “Hallelujah Heaven“:

And Flo Milli told listeners to “Never Lose Me“:

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending December 1, 2023.