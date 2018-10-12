Loma Vista Recordings/Quality Control Music

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week. Find our complete list of the records coming out in October here.

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett’s Lotta Sea Lice was fantastic in its own right, but it also distracted from the fact that neither artist had put out a proper solo album in a minute. This year, Barnett previously put out her first solo album since 2015, and now Vile is doing the same thing with Bottle It In, his follow-up to 2015’s B’lieve I’m Goin Down…. Inversely, St. Vincent is back with her second album in the last twelve months, thanks to MassEducation, an alternate redux version of Masseduction.

Meanwhile, there are also a bunch of up-and-comers trying to prove themselves with enticing records, including Ella Mai, Young Jesus, Anna St. Louis, and Yowler. Quavo could sort of be counted among that group as well: Even though he’s already a superstar with Migos, he’s going out on his own this week with his first solo record.

Kurt Vile — Bottle It In

Vile put out a collaborative album with Courtney Barnett last year, but it’s been three years since a proper solo album from him. It’s led by some impressive tracks, like the chill near-ten-minute “Backasswards” and the classic midtempo Vile of “One Trick Ponies.”

Read our interview with Vile here.

St. Vincent — MassEducation

St. Vincent’s Masseduction was filled with a variety of different sounds, but she stripped them all down to their core elements on this new version of the record. It features lovely piano renditions of the songs you know, like the delightfully minimal and evocative “Savior.”

Quavo — Quavo Huncho

Quavo himself has appeared on a handful of big-time singles, proving that he’s more than capable of stepping outside of Migos and thriving. That’s just what he’s doing on Quavo Huncho, his debut solo album.

Elvis Costello & The Impostors — Look Now

Costello had to cancel an upcoming tour due to health issues, but the good news is that he’s doing alright now, and he has a new album out. It’s also his first new record since his 2013 collaboration with The Roots, Wise Up Ghost, and his first album with The Imposters since 2008’s Momofuku.