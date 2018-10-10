Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One thing that I always loved about Migos is how creative their videos look. From kung-fu films to Soul Train to drug kingpin crime stories, it’s clear they’ve been influenced by all types of film and pop culture and use that imagery to bring their colorful imagery to life. Quavo, going solo from his bandmates for a spell, has continued the trend with his “Workin Me” and “Lamb Talk” videos and now with the first single from his forthcoming solo debut album, “Bubble Gum.”

The video, directed by Daps and Quavo himself, takes inspiration from Cyberpunk films and series like Blade Runner and Altered Carbon, featuring a futuristic dystopian setting from which Quavo escapes into virtual reality wonderland, accompanied by popular model and entrepreneur, Draya Michele.

Quavo’s solo album, Quavo Huncho follows a series of side projects apart from his Migos brethren, including the Huncho Bubba EP and Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho joint mixtape with Travis Scott. Quavo Huncho will be the culmination of many fans’ hopes for the de facto group frontman, whom they’ve lobbied over the years for his own release. However, he won’t be the only one from the group to strike out on his own; in a recent comment addressing a fan’s question about Takeoff missing from the group’s AMAs acceptance speech (a running gag online is that Takeoff is often “left off”), Offset’s mother confirmed that Takeoff’s own solo debut will follow Quavo’s, followed, presumably, by Offset.

Offset’s mother confirms the entire group will be releasing solo albums and Takeoff will be next after Quavo. pic.twitter.com/KSdVHCupCs — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) October 10, 2018

It looks like the group continues to be as prolific as possible, even as they pursue their individual stardom. Quavo Huncho is out this Friday via Quality Control Records.