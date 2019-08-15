All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

Uproxx

ASAP Ferg, Quality Control Music, Young Thug, and more headline this week’s upcoming hip-hop releases, but there’s a lot more to listen to as rappers use the waning summer months to launch their latest projects and catch those last few, school-free weeks of sunshine.

And while the big names will obviously get most of the attention, the indies are well-worth getting into, as still-emerging rappers like LA’s Rucci and the Bay Area’s P-Lo join Cousin Stizz and Currensy in dropping focused, fun projects that will appeal their hardcore, regional fans and casual listeners alike.

With the releases ranging from the bite-sized ASAP Ferg EP, Floor Seats, to the super-sized Quality Control compilation, Control The Streets, Volume 2, there is more than enough music to keep your speakers bumping in any venue for any length of time you need. Check out the best new hip-hop albums coming out this week below.

ASAP Ferg — Floor Seats EP

ASAP Ferg’s last full-length project was 2017’s Still Striving and while many of the hits that jammed the tracklist of the Harlem rapper’s last effort still ring off in the club, the time is certainly right for him to drop a follow-up to maintain that momentum. So far, singles like “Pups,” “Wigs,” and “Wam” have made an impact, so expect this tight collection to bump from beginning to end.

Cousin Stizz — Trying To Find My Next Thrill

Boston rapper Stizz wisely avoided the weekend crunch by putting out his sophomore album a few days early and with features from City Girls, Freddie Gibbs, and Smino, it’s worth a listen before Friday’s deluge of new material. Stizz’s first two singles, “Perfect” and “STP,” are raucous, infectious jams and judging from his track record, the rest of his album is definitely in the same vein.

Currensy — Hot August Nights

Currensy’s insane work ethic shows no signs of letting up as he readies the release of his mind-blowing fifth project of 2019. Singles “Eyes Closed” and “Right Now” show listeners exactly what to expect: More lifestyle raps over trunk-knocking beats from producers Nard & B.