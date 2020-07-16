The best new hip-hop albums coming out this week include projects from Blu & Exile, Joey Badass, and Kyle. While that’s not a very long list, two of the three projects dropping this week are substantial enough to satisfy any hip-hop fan, while the third is a long-awaited return from Joey, who took something of a hiatus after his well-received — and starkly prescient — All-Amerikkkan Badass project.

Blu & Exile’s project marks a comeback of sorts as well. The duo’s 2007 debut, Below The Heavens, is still a hallmark of backpack rap and helped mark the beginning of the so-called “blog era” that brought about an explosion of talent just before the turn of the decade. Meanwhile, Kyle — who had also taken a step away from the public eye to work on his own comeback project — has been methodically rolling out his own new album with a string of upbeat, encouraging singles that offered fans an escape from the gloom of 2020’s endless parade of mind-numbing bad news.

Here are all the best new hip-hop albums coming out this week.