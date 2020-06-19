Prior to a little over a month ago, Kyle had no plans of releasing music from his forthcoming album in the midst of a pandemic. As he revealed in an Instagram post, the album was one he made to be “enjoyed outside in the sun in the company of friends.” However, with no foreseeable end to the pandemic in sight, Kyle soon realized that his true obligation and goal to fans should have been to “make you happy when times are tough.” Reversing his initial decision, he quickly returned with “What It Is,” a brokenhearted letter to a departed lover. Keeping the new music coming, Kyle changes the mood on his latest single, “Bouncin.”

Produced by Hit-Boy, Kyle new single finds him placing his attention on the good things in his life. Busy “counting cash” and hopping from flight to flight, Kyle makes it clear that he enjoys life the way it is now. Partnering with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Kyle also released a music video that brings him back to his high school campus, the Ventura Theatre, the beach, and other meaningful locations from his life. Appearing by himself for most of the visual, Kyle brings in a few ladies to close the visual to prove that “the checks the only thing that isn’t bouncin’.”

Kyle’s upcoming album may be titled See You When I’m Famous as the phrase appeared repeatedly throughout the video.

Listen to “Bouncin” in the video above.

Kyle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.