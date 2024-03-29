The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Buddy, Doechii, IDK, and more.
An eventful March has come to a close. While I took a look back at the best albums of the month in a new column, there are still a few more releases to take a look at this week. While all eyes were on the release of Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter, a surprising number of artists were undaunted by the prospect of being overshadowed by the queen.
While Beyoncé leaned into country, a couple of rappers kept riding the dance wave that she fostered with Renaissance. Rico Nasty talked with Uproxx about her joint album with with Boys Noize, HARDC0RE DR3AMZ, while Doechii teamed up with JT on “Alter Ego.”
Meanwhile, other rappers went more traditional, like IDK and Joey Badass on the nitty-gritty “Denim,” which they previewed in a fiery From The Block performance.
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending March 29, 2024. (Sidebar: I have no clue if MGK and Trippie Redd’s Genre: Sadboy falls into this category and I don’t want that smoke either way, but I feel it deserves a mention.)
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
Bfb Da Packman — Forget Me Not
Potential Drake feature scam aside, Forget Me Not is the perfect chance to get familiar with Packman’s hilarious punchlines and unhinged observations.
BlueBucksClan & Hit-Boy — Biggest Out The West
Speaking of outrageous punchlines, California duo BlueBucksClan has more than their fair share of their own, shot through with a healthy dose of timely sports references. Hit-Boy’s unstoppable run continues.
Buddy — Don’t Forget To Breathe
The Compton cool kid has gone through some things, but remains as chill as ever on his therapeutic third album. With less pressure to prove himself to a major label, Buddy sounds more confident than ever.
Flyana Boss — This Ain’t The Album
True to the title of this five-song EP, Flyana Boss gives fans a taste of life beyond “You Wish.” The future still looks bright.
Katori Walker — Mezzanine
Another LA County native drops this week, offering more sharp-tongued witticisms over an eclectic mix of production from G-funk to easygoing neo-soul.
Roc Marciano — Marciology
I’ve been hyping up Roc Marci’s latest in the column for the past few weeks and it lives up to it. Blaxploitation funk samples background sinewy street rhymes with typical New York braggadocio.
Sainté — Still Local
I wasn’t expecting to include this album in the roundup this week, but following an impulse to hit play on Tidal sent me down a welcome rabbit hole of strong, observational raps from the Leicester native. UK rap might be largely defined by grime and drill, but Sainté proves there is a place for the groovy stylings most associated with laid-back US MCs like Curren$y, Dom Kennedy, and Larry June.
Singles/Videos
Bossman Dlow — “Finesse (Remix)” Feat. GloRilla
You really have to admire Bossman Dlow. A lot of rappers in his position, holding onto a viral hit, would have turned to any number of potential suitors to up the ante for a remix. GloRilla not exactly who you’d expect a new rapper to go to, but she does just that.
Chris Patrick — “Take Time For Myself”
I’ve been following the East Orange, New Jersey native for a minute, and while he still flies firmly under the radar, he always makes his latest work worth the mining expedition.
DJ Premier — “Can U Dig That?” Feat. Snoop Dogg
Thirty years ago, such a collaboration would have been unimaginable. Premier’s production is the de facto sound of East Coast rap, and Snoop is the West’s vanguard. Thank goodness it ain’t thirty years ago because they’re actually a match made in hip-hop heaven.
Machinedrum — “ILIKEU” Feat. Duckwrth
Funnily enough, there were actually two opportunities to include Duckwrth in this week’s list. And while Nascent’s “Don’t Check 4 Me” with Saba included is a worthy option, I’m always going to go for Ducky in his element, rapping over dance music — especially if it’s groovy garage like what we’ve got here.
Moneybagg Yo — “Bussin” Feat. Rob49
Within 30 seconds of pressing play, I found myself gasping. The raunchy hook is unintentionally hilarious, but in the way that you know you’re going to be hearing this song everywhere this summer.
Mozzy — “Jaded ” Feat. Eric Bellinger
I am never going to understand how Eric Bellinger isn’t a bigger star. The LA singer’s soulful chorus elevates Mozzy’s latest reflective single.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.