The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Buddy, Doechii, IDK, and more.

An eventful March has come to a close. While I took a look back at the best albums of the month in a new column, there are still a few more releases to take a look at this week. While all eyes were on the release of Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter, a surprising number of artists were undaunted by the prospect of being overshadowed by the queen.

While Beyoncé leaned into country, a couple of rappers kept riding the dance wave that she fostered with Renaissance. Rico Nasty talked with Uproxx about her joint album with with Boys Noize, HARDC0RE DR3AMZ, while Doechii teamed up with JT on “Alter Ego.”

Meanwhile, other rappers went more traditional, like IDK and Joey Badass on the nitty-gritty “Denim,” which they previewed in a fiery From The Block performance.

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending March 29, 2024. (Sidebar: I have no clue if MGK and Trippie Redd’s Genre: Sadboy falls into this category and I don’t want that smoke either way, but I feel it deserves a mention.)