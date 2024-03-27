It seems that in 2024, there will be plenty of rappers on the comeback trail. Add to their number IDK and Joey Badass, who are both looking to follow-up well-received projects in F65 and 2000, respectively. As they both appear to have new albums on the way, it only makes sense for them to team up, which they do on “Denim,” a new single coming out this Friday, March 29. To generate some buzz, they hit up the respected freestyle rap outlet From The Block to perform their song before the New York City skyline overlooking the Hudson River.

DENiM FT Joey Bada$$ on the block freestyle out now. Out EVERYWHERE Friday. pic.twitter.com/mPcMpsZr8Q — IDK (@IDK) March 27, 2024

When last we heard from IDK, he was promoting songs from both the soundtrack to the Apple TV original series Swagger (“Win“) and his fourth studio album, F65. He had also recently collected accolades for his collaborative EP with Kaytranada, Simple, and performing at Coachella last spring.

Joey Badass, meanwhile, garnered attention for more personal dealings, including his burgeoning relationship with actress Serayah. Although he didn’t put out much new music in 2023, he did deliver a swan song for his Power character, Unique, who met an inevitable demise that nonetheless surprised Joey himself. This year, he’s released two tracks: “Fallout” with Lyrical Lemonade, Lil Yachty, and Gus Dapperton, and “Passports & Suitcases” with Kaycyy.

Watch IDK and Joey Badass perform “Denim” above and check out the track in full on Friday.