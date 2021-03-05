The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

This week in hip-hop features the return of some of the biggest-name favorites in the game after long breaks between albums. Chance The Rapper released his first new single since his debut album The Big Day in the form of “The Heart & The Tongue,” while Drake rebooted his Certified Lover Boy rollout with the Scary Hours 2 maxi single, which included “What’s Next.”

Meanwhile, among this week’s bunch of new releases, emerging superstar Baby Keem put out “No Sense,” Rexx Life Raj shared “Built For Everything,” and Tyler The Creator’s Coca-Cola ad song “Tell Me How” got an official release. And, of course, there are way more than we can include in one monthly column, but these are the highlights we think are worth checking out.

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending March 5, 2021.