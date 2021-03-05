Rexx Life Raj has been giving fans plenty of music over the past few months and in keeping the streak alive, the Berkeley act returns with yet another offering for fans. His latest drop comes in the form of his new song and video for “Built For Everything.” Raj gives viewers his nonchalant take of the world’s most confusing aspects and just labels them as things he’ll have to accept until they one day change. Lines like, “My n**** did a bid for some weed and he still in here / The whiteboy sold the same thing, now he a millionaire,” capture the parts of society that disappoint Raj the most. Elsewhere, he throws some shade at Blueface and speaks about an untrustworthy girl in his life.

The new track joins a growing collection of songs and videos he’s shared over the past few months. His most recent release was “Bounty,” which featured production from Illmind and was later paired with a music video that portrayed Raj as a full-on desperado. He also linked with D Smoke and G-Eazy for his respective “Optimistic” and “Bounce Back” singles and later showed off his new ride in his “Telsa In A Pandemic” video. In the midst of all of this, he also dropped his Californa Poppy 2 EP, with features from Juvenile and Kojey Radical.

You can watch the video above.