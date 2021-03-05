The Boy is back.

Though rumors about Certified Lover Boy have been swirling since 2021 began, the timeline has been a little jittery so far. Fans were sure Drizzy’s next album was going to drop a few weeks ago, but his producer 40 insists that although they’ve been working all through the pandemic, it’s going to be some time still — but within the next two months. Drake, rather infamously, has been recovering from a pretty severe knee injury, but that doesn’t seem to limit his mobility in the new video that dropped tonight, the “What’s Next” video that comes alongside the release of a new mixtape, Scary Hours 2, which is obviously the follow up to Scary Hours.

In the meantime, he’s also been busy relaunching the OVO Sound Radio Show with SiriusXM, notably moving the show away from its former home at Apple Music. Back to his imminent new album, for fans who are eager to trace Drake’s evolution from the early days of So Far Gone all the way up to the superstar he’s become, check out our timeline leading up to the release of Certified Lover Boy here. But if you’d rather hear more exasperated flexes and watch him take snowy night drives, check out the video above.