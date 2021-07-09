The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from IDK, Nicki Minaj, Vince Staples, and more. Friday saw the releases of new music from Bas (“The Jackie” with J. Cole and Lil Tjay), Nicki Minaj (a remix of BIA’s viral hit “Whole Lotta Money“), Post Malone (“Motley Crew“), Yung Bleu (“Way More Close” featuring Big Sean), and Dave (“Clash” featuring Stormzy), along with the releases listed below. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending July 9, 2021.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes IDK — USee4Yourself When IDK first broke out in 2017 with IWasVeryBad, he set a high bar for himself to clear. Then, he raised the bar with 2019’s Is He Real?. This album gives him one more chance to prove that he is one of rap’s most creative, yet genuine talents, as he reaches for even greater mainstream recognition alongside the likes of Offset, Rico Nasty, Slick Rick, and Young Thug, among some of hip-hop’s other big names.

Rejjie Snow — Baw Baw Black Sheep Rejjie, an Irish rapper from Dublin, generated quite a buzz for himself with 2018’s Dear Annie, as well as his collaboration “Hello?” with Clairo. He’s spent years living and growing, and now he’s back with his sophomore album. Like IDK, his new project also features an appearance from the late, great MF DOOM, while Chicago’s go-to producer Cam O’bi handles much of the production. Styles P — Ghosting The New York rap vet has kept up a steady stream of independent releases over the years, constantly building on his well-established legacy of rugged, uncompromising concrete aggression.

Vince Staples — Vince Staples Tapping longtime collaborator Kenny Beats, Vince seems ready to lower his shields — or at least sugarcoat his message. The punishing honesty is still intact but now the backdrops are much more mainstream-friendly, allowing a broader audience to receive his thoughts and observations. Singles/Videos

Childish Major — “F Yah Job” I think we have all been in a place where we hate our jobs. Childish Major continues to display his gift for crafting relatable content as he transitions from producer to artist. Dave East & Harry Fraud — “Diamonds” If there’s been anything truly holding Dave East back over the years, it’s been his tendency to rely on production that doesn’t really support his throwback delivery. Welp. Problem f*cking solved.

Logic — “Get Up” Logic’s retirement lasted about as long as an episode of a television sitcom, didn’t it? He continues to try new things sonically, at least, opting for a hazy, invitingly lo-fi soundscape. Rexx Life Raj — “Alpharetta” Raj has been hanging his hat on his smooth, lyrically dense flow for years now and this one lives up to the standard he’s been setting.