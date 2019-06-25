All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty/Uproxx

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw The Raconteurs return after more than a decade, Mannequin Pussy unleash their masterpiece new album, and Hatchie finally deliver an official debut.

The Raconteurs — Help Us Stranger

Mannequin Pussy — Patience

11 years is a long time. It took Jack White’s most down-the-middle project more than a decade to reconvene, but it doesn’t sound like it’s been more than a few days. Chock-full of blistering guitar solos, Help Us Stranger is up there as one of White’s best projects of the 2010s, a singular vision of nostalgia for the heyday of rock and roll. White seems happy to share the spotlight with Brendan Benson, who helps focus the pop-oriented side of his writing partner, making songs like the title track and “Bored And Razed” indelible.