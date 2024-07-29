All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Ice Spice launch her long-awaited debut album and Drake continuing to resurface after the Kendrick Lamar feud. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Ice Spice and Travis Scott — “Oh Shhh…” Is Ice Spice an album artist? In the most technical sense, yes, in that she just released her debut album, Y2K!. Among the project’s highlights is the Travis Scott collaboration “Oh Shhh…” and its twerk-heavy video. Gordo and Drake — “Sideways” Now that the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud has simmered down, the former has returned to making songs not about the latter. Drake has popped up to deliver a handful of features in recent weeks, the latest being a pair of them for longtime collaborator Gordo (formerly known as DJ Carnage).

Lil Yachty and Ian — “Hate Me” Yachty has been as busy as anybody this year, and he’s still going: Last week, he linked up with Ian on “Hate Me.” Yachty is clearly a fan of the 19-year-old Dallas rapper and Ian makes it clear why on the new collab. Post Malone — “Guy For That” Feat. Luke Combs The collaborations just keep coming, both in terms of this week’s new music rundown and Malone’s recent happenings. Malone has been successfully diving into the world of country music and he’s gotten some help from the genre’s biggest stars, the latest of them being Luke Combs on the barbecue-ready country-pop single “Guy For That.”

Halsey — “Lucky” Halsey is all in on 1990s/2000s nostalgia with her new single “Lucky,” which samples both Britney Spears and Monica. Of course, she got Spears’ blessing. DJ Premier, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Big Sean — “Ya Don’t Stop” Premier has worked with essentially everybody in hip-hop over the decades, so it’s not surprising that he can get Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Big Sean to all hop on the same track with “Ya Don’t Stop,”

Saleka — “Divine” Feat. Kid Cudi Saleka stars in her father’s (M. Night Shyamalan) new movie Trap, as a larger-than-life pop star. She has prior experience as a musical artist and sounds fantastic alongside Kid Cudi on the soundtrack cut “Divine.” Ravyn Lenae — “One Wish” Feat. Childish Gambino Lenae is moving her way up in the R&B world and it certainly doesn’t hurt to have Childish Gambino on her side, especially since “One Wish” will likely end up being one of Donald Glover’s final Gambino songs as he retires the name. Make no mistake, though: This is Lenae’s song and she sounds like a champ on the soulful tune.