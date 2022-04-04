All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw the Dreamville squad come through with a compilation and Harry Styles turned in a “song of the summer” contender. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Dreamville — “Stick” With JID Feat. Kenny Mason, Sheck Wes, and J. Cole J. Cole and company put on their Dreamville Festival this weekend, but ahead of the event, the fest’s namesake label put out a whole new project, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. Dreamville collaborations are always, well, collaborative: The tracklist kicks off with “Stick,” which includes contributions from Cole, JID, Kenny Mason, and Sheck Wes. Harry Styles — “As It Was” Summer is coming and based on the sound of Harry Styles’ new single “As It Was,” he’s ready for it, as the track is full of warm, happy vibes. Fans all over were ready for the song, too, as they’ve listened to it so much that it’s broken multiple Spotify records. So basically, it’s going to be a very Harry summer.

Kehlani — “Up All Night” Feat. Justin Bieber Kehlani recently confirmed their upcoming album Blue Water Road is coming out later this month and it is a personal look. Joining Kehlani for part of that journey is Justin Bieber, who features on the new single “Up All Night.” Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez notes of the tune, “Kehlani sings of love and infatuation over a cooing, thumping groove, offering a throwback vibe that still manages to feel ahead of its time.” Vince Staples — “Rose Street” Staples treated his fans to a quick taste of Ramona Park Broke My Heart last week with “Rose Street,” and it certainly is quick: The track runs for under two minutes and almost half of that time is a sample. Once he actually gets into rapping himself, though, Uproxx’s Danielle Chelosky notes, “Against a trap beat and booming bass, he spews quips about his devotion to his friends over his romantic relationships.”

City Girls — “Top Notch” Feat. Fivio Foreign The last time JT and Yung Miami came together on a City Girls song was 2021’s “Twerkulator,” which was a TikTok hit last year. Now, though, the pair is back with its first new single. It’s an upbeat tune fans are surely hoping signals an anticipated follow-up to City Girls’ third album, 2020’s City On Lock. Willow and Siiickbrain — “Purge” Willow’s pivot to pop-punk has been a tremendous success, as it has yielded some popular tunes on which Willow shows she really has what it takes to succeed in the genre. She deviates from that slightly on her latest, though, as the Siiickbrain collaboration “Purge” skews more in a dark industrial direction.

Toro y Moi — “Déjà Vu” Toro y Moi has long found himself comfortable floating between genres, and on his latest single, “Déjà Vu,” he finds himself in guitar-driven psych-rock territory with a Jeff Tweedy-esque vocal delivery for good measure. The song is the latest from Mahal, which will be his first LP since signing with Dead Oceans. Angel Olsen — “All The Good Times” Angel Olsen has kept busy over the past couple years with singles and various projects, but now she has a full-blown new album on the way, as she announced Big Time last week. That comes out in June, but ahead of then, she shared “All The Good Times,” an alt-country tune that’s full of moments both slow-burning and anthemic.