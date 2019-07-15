All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw remixes of two of the biggest songs in the world, and new collaborations by Ed Sheeran, Donald Glover, Beyonce, and Tyler The Creator. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Ed Sheeran — No. 6 Collaborations Project

Ed Sheeran is one of the world’s biggest stars, so naturally, he was able to get a lot of big names involved with his new collaboration-focused album. The list of collaborators speaks for itself: Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, PnB Rock, Stormzy, Yebba, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Young Thug, J Hus, Ella Mai, Paulo Londra, Dave, H.E.R., Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Skrillex, Chris Stapleton, and Bruno Mars.

Lil Nas X — “Old Town Road” (Remix) (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey)

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” could very well become the longest-running No. 1 single of all time. It can claim that title if it remains on top for just a few more weeks, so Lil Nas X enlisted some friends to help make that happen: He shared yet another remix of the song, this time featuring Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, who is perhaps better known as the Walmart Yodeling Kid.