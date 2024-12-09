All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Rosé expand the Blackpink empire with a new solo album and Bad Bunny deliver a club-ready tune. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Rosé — “Toxic Till The End” “APT.” put the rollout for Rosé’s new album Rosie in a great spot, so now that it’s here, all eyes are on the Blackpink member. She’s capitalizing on it, too, with songs like “Toxic Till The End,” an energetic pop ballad. Bad Bunny — “El Clúb” Bad Bunny didn’t release a new album this year, but he did drop a handful of one-off singles, including last week’s “El Clúb.” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes, “The Puerto Rican star’s new single blends his signature reggaeton roots with uptempo house EDM for the perfect soundtrack to a night out on a packed dance floor.”

Roddy Ricch — “Lonely Road” Feat. Terrace Martin Where’s The Navy Album? It was supposed to drop on December 6, but instead, Roddy Ricch delayed his new project to 2025. At least he shared “Lonely Road,” a contemplative new Terrace Martin collaboration. Hanumankind and ASAP Rocky — “Big Dawgs” Feat. Kalmi A long-awaited ASAP Rocky collaboration with Rihanna is apparently in the works. In the meantime, we’ll take Rocky further boosting Hanumankind’s viral hit “Big Dawgs” by hopping on a new remix.

Twice — “Strategy” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion Meg flexes her love of Asian culture just about any chance she gets, and she once again put her money where her mouth is last week: She joined K-pop favorites Twice on “Strategy,” a vibrant new single. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Caetano Veloso — “Vaster Than Empires” Reznor and Ross wowed with their Challengers score earlier this year, and now they’ve wrapped up 2024 with another one, for Luca Guadagnino’s Queer. They composing pair had a collab with Omar Apollo, and they even got Brazilian legend Caetano Veloso involved on “Vaster Than Empires.”

Lil Baby — “Touchdown” Very few people ultimately get the chance to lace em up and take the field, but that’s just what Lil Baby does (albeit in a fictional setting he constructed) in his new video for “Touchdown,” in which he does everything from coach to commentate to line up as QB. Angel Olsen — “Sinkhole” Olsen had a cool concept for her new project, Cosmic Waves Volume 1: The first five songs are by other artists, and the final five tracks are Olsen covers of songs by those artists. Among the latter is a lo-fi rendition of Sarah Grace White’s “Sinkhole.”