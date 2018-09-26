Here Are All The Best New Music Videos That Dropped This Week

#Slash #Weezer #Weird Al Yankovic #Music Videos
Senior Music Writer
09.26.18

YouTube

Sometimes the music is only half the story. Would Michael Jackson’s immortal pop ballad “Thriller” have been the runaway success it was at the dawn of MTV if not for the extended video filled with zombies, werewolves, and Vincent Price? Probably not. Though MTV’s clout has diminished significantly in subsequent decades, artists are still releasing videos at a stunning clip, sharing them on Youtube, Vevo, and pretty much every streaming service out there.

Videos not only offer another side of the person making the music, but also of the music itself, adding in context clues and visual cues that enrich the sonic material. They can also be fun, funny, weird, and shocking. Collected below are some of the most interesting and compelling videos released over the last week.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Slash#Weezer#Weird Al Yankovic#Music Videos
TAGSFrench MontanaLiam PayneMachine Gun KellyMetricmusic videosSLASHWEEZERWeird Al Yankovic

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP