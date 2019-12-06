All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put all the best music in one place. This week, Flying Lotus and Denzel Curry released the video for “Black Balloons.” There was also a new track from Griselda and Eminem, as well as another freestyle from Megan Thee Stallion. Here’s the best of the rest:

Fat Joe & Dre — Family Ties Fat Joe and producer Dre have released Family Ties, a star-studded 11-track project. One of the highlights from the album is “Lord Above,” featuring Eminem and Mary J. Blige. Earlier this year, Joe expressed regret for not signing Eminem to Terror Squad in the late ’90s. It looks like Em had no hard feelings, as he jumped on the Dramatics sampling tune with a lyrically dense verse that tosses more shots at Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey. French Montana — MONTANA The grind never stops. Just a week after being hospitalized for various issues, French Montana released his 20-track Montana album. The project includes features from Drake, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Gunna, and others.

Rico Nasty — “Hard” Rico Nasty went crazy on the aptly-titled “Hard.” The DMV rapper unleashes her empathic delivery over mysterious keys, flexing her new status by letting us know she “don’t need an ID I used face card.” Lil Keed — “Accomplishments” Feat. Lil Yachty Lil Yachty and Lil Keed decided to salute their achievements on “Accomplishments,” a single from Keed’s upcoming Trapped On Cleveland 3 mixtape.

Cam’ron — “This is My City” Feat. Max B It’s a Harlem thing on “This is My City,” a single from Cam’ron’s upcoming sequel to his Purple Haze 2 album. He goes down memory lane over a feel-good piano melody that harkens to Dipset’s peak, while Max B interpolates Keni Burke’s “Risin’ To The Top” on the hook. Max B — House Money Max B says he’s coming home soon from his drastically reduced sentence on murder charges, and it looks like he’s prepping to get back to his prolific ways. The wavy one dropped House Money today, a seven-song appetizer. The project demonstrates that his bars and knack for melody are intact on tracks with right hand man French Montana, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

Dave East — “No Hoodie” Feat. Jay Electronica & 070 Phi Was there a full moon last week? Dave East secured a verse from the elusive Jay Electronic on “No Hoodie,” a reflective single put together to benefit the “Hoodies for the Homeless” movement. Mulatto — “B*tch From Da Souf” Feat. Trina & Saweetie Mulatto employed the help of a legend and another red-hot artist on the remix to her buzzing “B*tch From Da Souf” single. The Rap Game winner rhymes about her “real plugs and connections,” while Trina and Saweetie offer their trademark flair to the bouncy beat.

NF — “Paid My Dues” Michigan rapper NF has achieved a cult fanbase with a lyrical prowess he put on display throughout “Paid My Dues,” an affirmatory track where he takes rap critics to task over a menacing synth loop. Lil Mexico — “Glocks & Drums” Feat. Lil Gotit Lil Mexico got together with rising Atlanta rapper Lil Gotit on “Glocks & Drums,” which shows the two getting their autotune on. But they’re not crooning about love or heartbreak, they’re “aiming straight for your medulla” on a Jetsonmade production.

The Professionals (Madlib & Oh No) — “Superhumans” Feat. Elzhi & Chino XL Earlier this week, Griselda’s Westside Gunn put the world on alert that he and Madlib would be collaborating on a full-length project next year. But Madlib is putting out work before then. He and producer Oh No have teamed up as The Professionals, and they offered up a taste of their debut project with “Superhumans.” Underground stalwarts Elzhi and Chino XL take turns ripping up the caustic beat, setting a strong tone for the much-anticipated collaboration. Flatbush Zombies — “Monica” Feat. TechN9ne Two of the rap game’s most innovative acts join forces on “Monica.” The Erick The Architect beat is the perfect canvas for the Zombies, who’ve been relatively quiet, to get some bars off. Tech N9ne finishes off the track with a fiery verse in which he surmises, “they’re coming for me ‘cause I’m the one gettin’ the dough.”

Sean Price & Lil Fame — “The Center Stage” Legendary MC Sean Price is gone, but certainly not forgotten. His Brownsville comrade Lil Fame will keep the beloved rapper’s musical legacy growing on Price Of Fame, a cleverly-titled collaboration album. Earlier this week Fame dropped “Center Stage,” a funky single where Price’s lyrical precision and rewind-worthy wit are on display. JoJo — “Sabotage” Feat. Chika Rising rapper Chika delivered an “apology to her exes” on her show-stealing “Sabotage” verse. The song is about how we get in our own ways when it comes to romance, and Chika nailed the topic on her reflective closing verse.