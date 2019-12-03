Megan Thee Stallion Pays Homage To A Hip-Hop Icon With Her Latest Instagram Freestyle

Megan Thee Stallion brought back her vintage parked car freestyles after the American Music Awards this year and Monday, Thee Stallion dropped off her second installment of the freestyle series in as many weeks on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Thee Stallion previously used her last freestyle to declare that she was “24 and single,” but switched up to pure, old-school boasting on her latest as she paid homage to a hip-hop icon.

“It’s just something (about) them Biggie beats (that) I love,” Meg said on Instagram.

I hate investigations and I only like investments 🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/ePWu6FrriG — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 3, 2019

“I told that n***a please don’t ask too many questions,” Thee Stallion raps. “I hate investigations and I only like investments / So n***a, don’t press me, you just want to sex me / A couple of your homies stay tryna impress me / Ain’t none of you b*tches ballin’ hard enough to check me.”

Recently, Thee Stallion gave her first-ever performance with a live band for NPR Tiny Desk, while also visiting fellow rapper French Montana in the hospital due to a health scare that Montana had. Thee Stallion made our best songs of 2019 piece with her track “Cash Sh*t” featuring Dababy and was part of the Queen And Slim soundtrack on the track “Ride Or Die” with Vickeelo. Last month, Thee Stallion performed at the inaugural Day N Vegas festival as well.