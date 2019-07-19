The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Rap music is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put everything in one place for you. This week was relatively light on releases, with videos for A$AP Ferg’s “Floor Seats” and yes, another “Old Town Road” remix. But that wasn’t all that was released. Here’s the best of the rest:

Lil Durk — “Bougie” Feat. Meek Mill

Lil Durk’s Love Songs For The Streets 3 project is officially out. One of the standout tracks from the project is “Bougie” an electric collaboration with Meek Mill. The flashy, braggadocious song shows the two talking, jewelry, and all the other finer things over a thumping instrumental.

Tierra Whack — “7/14/19 Freestyle”

Jermaine Dupri has been the ire of the internet for the past week after shortsighted comments he made surmising that every woman rapper sounds like a “stripper” rapping. Tierra Whack decided to shut JD down in the best manner possible: with bars. Whack jumped on Jay-Z’s “Jigga What” beat and unleashed a double-time flow in which she declared, “they hate to hear a girl rap / quick to say a girl wack / who the hottest in the world? It’s the girl Whack.”

Tory Lanez — “Forever”

The multi-talented Tory Lanez released “Forever” today, a loosie where the Toronto artist employed a range of flows in a freeverse fashion.