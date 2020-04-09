Rico Nasty Is A Punk-Rock Cover Girl In Her ‘Popstar’ Video

After celebrating her break-out success, Rico Nasty continues her prolific streak into the new year. The productive rapper is signaling the beginning of a new era with a slew of singles. Following the chilled-out “Lightning,” Nasty returns with the emo-adjacent “Pop Star.”

Directed by Jason Joyride, Nasty’s visual is a callback to the heyday era of teen magazines. Positioning her as an emo cover girl, the visual’s whimsical editing critiques a magazine’s pristine image and creates collages of the rapper amid teenage doodles. To complete her rock-and-roll look, Nasty sports a fringed mullet, colorful makeup, and layers of heavy metal jewelry. “You think its so easy, I would love to see you try / You think that’s expensive that’s the sh*t I love to buy / I said, ‘Damn, I don’t need nobody,’ and they always ask me why / I’m not good at I love yours, and I’m addicted to goodbyes,” she recites.

The visual arrives following a recent interview for Rihannazine, a collection of interviews and editorials curated by Rihanna for i-D. Introducing herself as a “a rapper, rock star and mommy,” Nasty said she defines success by feeling at peace: “Not necessarily being stagnant or complacent, but just at peace with where you are in life.”

Watch Rico Nasty’s “Pop Star” video above.

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.