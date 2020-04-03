All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Tory Lanez — “Who Needs Love” Tory Lanez has spent the past couple of weeks on Instagram live streaming with guests like DMX and Drake, but it looks like he had time to step away from Quarantine radio to drop some new music. “Who Need Love” is a single from his upcoming New Toronto 3 project, where he sings about being snakebitten by the wrong woman for him. Jessie Reyez — “Far Away 2” Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & J.I.D The era of the expeditious deluxe release is here. Following in the footsteps of Lil Uzi Vert and The Weeknd is fellow Canadian singer Jessie Reyez, who released the deluxe edition of Before Love Came to Kill Us days after the original track. The “Far Away 2” collab with A Boogie and J.I.D is a standout track from the project, where the two artists bolster her ode to the boundless reach of love.

Quelle Chris — “Sacred Safe” Feat. Homeboy Sandman On “Sacred Safe,” Quelle Chris and Homebody Sandman join Cavalier and vocalist Merrill Garbus to weave a tale of perseverance when it feels like “the goal seems far prolonged,” as Chris rhymes. The song is from Quelle and Chris Keys’ Innocent Country 2 project that will release on April 24th. K Camp — “Cry To You” K Camp has commenced Wavy Wednesdays, where he’ll be releasing a new track on hump day. This week he dropped “Cry To You,” a solemn track where he proclaims “I’m in my feelings and don’t wanna bother you” over glum production.

Yung Baby Tate — “Don’t Want It” Yung Baby Tate recently said she “wanted to release a fun song you can dance to and help give people a boost of good energy.” She did just that on “Don’t Want It,” a bouncy, bossy track where she boasts about all her competition “tryna catch up with a b*tch like me.” YFN Lucci — “America” YFN Lucci’s “America” is a reflective track from his HIStory, Lost Pages project, where he figuratively paints a picture of all the treachery befalling him and laments, “gotta stop fuckin’ with n****s that told me / It’s cool to have feelings but can’t never show it.”

Rod Wave — Pray 4 Love Rod Wave has been steadily buzzing with a relatable, melodic brand of pain rap, and his newly released Pray 4 Love album will likely keep the Florida artist buzzing in the right direction. The 14-track project is another exhibition of his bluesy lyricism over thumping, pensive production. Smoove L — “Just A Dream” Many fans may consider buzzing Brooklyn rapper Smoove L a primary member of the city’s Drill rap scene, but he shows off his versatility on “Just A Dream,” rapping charismatically over production that’s more bouncy than Drill’s typically swaying sonics.

Asian Doll — “Come Find Me” Asian Doll is “young, pretty and gifted” on “Come Find Me,” a newly released single where then newly-independent artist talks greasy over a drill-influenced beat. Calboy — “Dope Boy” Calboy serves up his “dope boy” fantasies on “Dope Boy,” a song from his Long Live The Kings Project. The rising Chicago rapper rhymes with a catchy cadence while reflecting on memories of the trap that he’s thankfully no longer living as a rapper.

Flo Milli — “Not Friendly” Alabama rapper Flo Milli breathed new life into a classic on “Not Friendly,” where she unleashes her prim mic presence over a sample of Soulja Boy’s “Gucci Bandana,” explaining “these h*es really be jealous that’s the reason I’m not friendly.” Brady Watt — Wavridin A change of scenery will do a lot for an artist. That’s the case for Brady Watt, who recently moved from Harlem to LA. That transition — and a newfound synergy with LA MC Demrick — resulted Wavridin, Watt’s latest collaborative EP. The breezy, three-track EP shows off Demrick’s considerable lyricism and memories of being “14-years-old holdin’ stones like the Alchemist” over Watt’s groovy, bass guitar-driven compositions.