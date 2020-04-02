Guapdad 4000’s Latest ‘Rona Raps’ Episode Features Denzel Curry And Wiz Khalifa

As a way to combat his possible boredom during coronavirus quarantine, Guapdad 4000 developed a new way to collaborate with his fellow rap friends: He launched his Rona Raps series. With help from fans, Guapdad 4000 would pick a beat, send it to his friends while he and one collaborator would rap over the beat on video. The video is then sent back to Guapdad, who would then merge the videos into one. Having kicked off the series with Buddy a couple of weeks ago, Guapdad returns with not one but two fellow rappers for his latest episode.

Episode three finds Guapdad 4000 taking on Luniz’s “I Got 5 On It” alongside Denzel Curry and Wiz Khalifa. Sporting a Pikachu beanie, Guapdad leads the way, as usual, with a verse of his own, before lending the mic to Denzel, who delivered a clear message about social distancing and, quite frankly, staying away from him. Things close out with Wiz Khalifa sharing his own verse, one that featured a reference to the wild faces Sean Garrett made during his songwriter battle with The-Dream, several weed references, plus a quick tribute to Nipsey Hussle.

In addition to the collaborative rap series, each Rona Raps episode, dropped every Friday, is followed by the release of a new song from Guapdad, with the latest release being “Dolce Gabbana Dali Lama.”

You can watch the latest Rona Raps episode in the video above.