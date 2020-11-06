All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best music in one place for you. There weren’t many releases this election week. But we did have a video from Swae Lee, Lil Mosey, and Tyga as well as new tracks from 24KGoldn and a slew of collaborators as well as 2 Chainz and Mulatto. Here’s the best of the rest: Big Flock — “Aiesha” DMV cult hero Big Flock’s rhymes about hanging with “goons, monsters, creatures” were paired with a fittingly cinematic, Halloween-themed video for his menacing “Aiesha” track. The song is a lead single from his upcoming 187 project.

Jay Critch — “Gamestop” Jay Critch linked with in-demand producer Axl Beats on “Gamestop,” a no-nonsense single where the Brooklynite darts through booming bass and slick drums, declaring, “I got a bag and I elevated.” Jim Jones — “Election” Jim Jones dropped some timely bars over a minimalist, brooding production on “Election,” where he warns, “If you not ready, then hold your ground and get protection / Cause these n***s might be ready to purge the next recession.”

Lou Phelps — “New Friends” Lou Phelps made an anthem for social media-fueled paranoia with “New Friends.” The song’s mellow vibes are contrasted with anxiety-fueled lyrics, as Phelps ponders whether his girl’s followers are truly just friends. The Igal Perets-helmed video for the track, from his Extra! Extra! mixtape, follows along the song’s narrative — with a plot twist. Rock Mafia — “Don’t Change You” Feat. Wiz Khalifa Producers and songwriters Tim James and Antonina Armato are Rock Mafia. The duo recently linked with Wiz Khalifa, who added bars to their smooth “Don’t Change You” single. His easygoing verse chronicles the type of romance where “when they walk past they can hear us through the door / we make it hard to ignore.”

Sheek Louch — Gorillaween, Vol. 3 Sheek Louch demonstrated the artistic links between horror music and gritty rap on the third volume of his Gorillaween series. Coming just weeks after his Beast Mode 4 project, the Yonkers legend offers up even more menacing bars over the project’s six tracks. Slatt Zy — “Heart Right” 18-year-old Slatt Zy reflected on a lifetime of pain on “Heart Right,” where he remembers “b*tch I had to go to school I ain’t have no shoes.” and speaks on the struggle of trying to be a good-hearted person amid such trauma.