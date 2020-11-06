For the first time in his career, 2 Chainz is preparing to release an album for the second straight year. The Atlanta legend promised his So Help Me God album would arrive in September, but a sample clearance issue caused the album to get pushed back a month. However, October came and went and there was no sign of the new album. While a new release date for So Help Me God remains up in their air, it appears 2 Chainz has kicked off the rollout of the album with his new single, “Quarantine Thick” with Mulatto.

Standing as the first track between the two Atlanta natives, 2 Chainz and Mulatto celebrate the women who gained a bit of weight since the quarantine started more than six months ago. Released with a matching visual, the ATL rappers take over a mansion to hold a party that is mostly attended by women and features a high amount of sugary sweets and savory desserts. In the song, the “No Lie” rapper understands that keeping up with one’s gym routine is next to impossible when they’ve been closed due to coronavirus concerns. Mulatto arrives later in the track to provide a verse of her own that is filled with boastful remarks and she plays off the role of the quarantine thick woman.

The song comes after 2 Chainz publically endorsed Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris with a performance of “I’m Different.” The rapper also joined Kanye West for a remix of his “Nah Nah Nah” track with DaBaby. Mulatto, on the other hand, is having a phenomenal year thanks to her Queen Of Da Souf project. She recently dropped a video for “On God” and linked with City Girls for another visual effort, this time for their “In N Out” track.

You can give the song a listen in the video above.