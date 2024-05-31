Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I play piano, and a little bit of guitar but I would love to master electric guitar. It’s my favorite instrument and i’ve always wanted to be able to shred on stage! What was your first job? My first job funny enough was acting on Friday Night Lights when i was 9! It was my first time working and getting paid and it just so happened to be something super cool like that show! I remember my first day on set I was feelin myself and thought I could do something like that forever haha. What is your most prized possession? I would say my family. Nothing is more important to me than my family, I feel like it’s my most sacred, valuable thing in my life. What is your biggest fear? Losing someone I love, or failing. Those things both haunt me. I also have a phobia of birds unfortunately. Who is on your R&B Mt. Rushmore? Michael Jackson, Brandy, Jazmine Sullivan, and Boyz II Men. There’s Usher, Chris Brown, Joe, and Aaliyah too. You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! I’m in my bed watching one of the million different shows I watch with all the lights off and some salmon and rice next to my bed with a ginger beer! What are your three most used emojis? 🥲🕺🏽🫶🏽. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? Beyoncé, Rihanna, or Drake. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Bear, The White Lotus, The Chosen, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders In The Building, Wednesday. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? I really love Prince and Whitney Houston’s personalities. I admire their candor and how unfiltered they were haha. I dream to be as unapologetic about how I feel and what’s on my mind and then on stage be this incredible talent that people revere. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. Fries are great with mayo and it just is what it is! What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? That’s such a crazy question! in my life?? There’s so many! First one that comes to mind is “Human Nature” by Michael Jackson. I think that song is perfectly written, perfectly composed, perfect everything. Everyday I wish I wrote that song.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? One of my favorite ever shows was in London! I had my first headline show there last year and it was sold out and the energy was just electric, I wasn’t expecting it! I also really love performing in New York! I haven’t done a show in Paris yet or Brazil, I’ve been wanting to go there for a long time. You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. It would be in Houston, Texas and I would say Beyonce, Drake, Chris Brown, SZA, and Meg Thee Stallion. What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? I’d probably still be doing something creative or in culinary or in sports! Both my siblings were athletes and I’m really competitive so I’d be somewhere in that world. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? I would go five years into the past just to appreciate every moment I experienced more and learn the things I learned all over again. I’ve grown so much in the last couple of years so it’s been a beautiful journey of growth and healing. I’m not in a rush to see the future haha, I like to let God just do His thing and reveal things to me when He wants to! What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? Trust in God’s timing!!! Don’t lose hope if things aren’t panning out at the exact time that you want because it will all align perfectly!