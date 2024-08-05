Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Khalid shared a new video for “Heatstroke” along with his new album Sincere while Tinashe revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album Quantum Baby. Frank Ocean confirmed that he’s been working in the studio working on new music and Kehlani dazzled in a new NPR Tiny Desk concert. Elsewhere, Halle Bailey promised new music this month, but only after a social media break, SiR had his concert in Toronto canceled, which feud rumors of an anti-TDE agenda in Drake’s hometown, Jhené Aiko made her long-awaited return with “Guidance,” and Blxst announced the I’ll Always Come Home Tour with Leon Thomas, Joyce Wrice, and Joony. Here are the new releases you need to have your eye on this week:

Khalid — Sincere Five years after his sophomore album Free Spirit was released, Khalid finally dropped his third album. Sincere delivers 16 songs to fans as well as a feature from Arlo Parks for a body of work that captures Khalid’s relatable feelings around growing up. “This album is a combination of my life experiences and the conversations that I’ve had with my fans, supporters, and loved ones,” Khalid said about the album. “I was inspired by real life experiences and dealing with the obstacles that come with growth and adulthood.” Jhené Aiko — “Guidance” This year may bring the new music from Jhené Aiko that we’ve been promised for some time now. The singer dropped “Guidance” which strikes as a gentle ballad that captures Jhené’s realization that she can indeed “stand alone.” The new single is hopefully a sign that Jhené is nearing the release of her follow up to 2020’s Chilombo.

FLO — “Check” With their debut album on the way, British girl group FLO gives us another taste of what’s to come with the new single “Check.” The trio arrives as lover girls swept off their feet as they brag about the ways their partners treat them right. “It’s a refreshing take on relationships for us and is different from anything we’ve released in the past,” they said about the song. “It comes from a softer, happier and more loving place.” Elijah Blake — Elijah. Elijah Blake’s fourth album Elijah. is out now and the singer couldn’t be happier about it. Twelve songs make up the projects that’s upheld by highlights like “Sugarwater & Lime” and “Is Everybody OK?”

Eli Derby — “All The Time” DMV singer Eli Derby delves further into the independent chapter of his career with his third single of the year, “All The Time.” The thumping single is his best offering of the year so far, making it a great sign of what’s to come on Derby’s upcoming project — a follow up to 2022’s More Than Friends. Moses Sumney — Softcore For his first release since 2020’s græ, Moses Sumney delivers his SoftcoreEP. The 6-track effort comes without features and was released through Sumney’s own label Tuntum Records. “Softcore explores the meeting points between sensuality and intuition … esotericism and populism … deep feeling and fun,” he said about the EP. “It’s diving into subterranean rhythm, bass and drums, and making music for the hips as well as the heart.”

Xavier Omär & ELHAE — “Luv 4 U” Xavier Omär and ELHAE have collaborated a few times before, but their next one will come in the form of a new project. Truth Be Told will arrive on August 23 and feature five songs, including “Luv Be Told,” the second single from the EP that is out now. The thumping single leaves plenty of room for Omar and ELHAE to shine and they do just that on the three-minute record. RealestK — “Selfie” Toronto singer RealestK is ready to kick off the next era of his career with his new single “Selfie.” The 20-year-old singer’s latest release is a bass-rattling effort that’s juxtaposed with falsettos from RealestK as grapples with the highs and lows of love while progressing through fame.

Samm Henshaw — For Someone Somwhere Who Isn’t Us For his first project since his 2022 debut album Untidy Soul, British Nigerian singer Samm Henshaw returns with his em>For Someone Somwhere Who Isn’t Us EP. It arrives with six tracks and a feature from KIRBY (“Fade”) for a truly soulful and stirring experience that reminds us about all the things we love about Henshaw. Divine Lightbody — “Homies” Toronto singer Divine Lightbody is a voice you definitely need to start paying attention to. Her latest single “Homies” is a perfect example of why that’s the case as she advocates why she and a lover can never be “homies” as their relationship has progressed too far to turn back.