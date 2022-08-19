Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Beyonce teamed up with The Isley Brothers for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” while Ari Lennox returned with “Hoodie” and also announced her sophomore album, Age/Sex/Location. Kehlani joined Babyface for the sultry “Seamless” and Flo released a video for “Summertime.” Lastly, Jessie Reyez announced her own new album Yessie with her latest single, “Mutual Friend.”

Alicia Keys — Keys II Nearly a year after she released her eighth studio album Keys, Alicia Keys returns with its deluxe reissue. The new effort, titled Keys II, adds four more songs to the original body of work including collaborations with Lucky Daye and Brent Faiyaz. The former appears on “Stay” while the latter checks in on “Trillions.” August 08 — Seasick For his latest act, West Coast singer August 08 returns with his new album Seasick. The project is a combination of his previously released EPs, Towards The Sun and Towards The Moon, but it also arrives with two new songs, “Pieces” and “Minivan” which close out Seasick. In total, Seasick delivers 15 songs with features from Schoolboy Q, Joji, and Jhene Aiko.

Nakkia Gold — “Energy” Feat. Pink Sweats After kicking off her 2022 year with “Low Profile” and “Sober,” South LA singer Nakkia Gold returns with “Energy.” The tender track features an appearance from Philly singer Pink Sweats as the two unite for a record dedicated to protecting the important things while also letting go of the past. Gold adds that the new song is about “about freeing yourself from toxic situations and being in control of yourself.” Nesta — “City Of Angels” With Mereba New York singer Nesta will release his new EP Hope It Gets Better early next month. For his latest preview of the project, he teams up with Mereba for “City Of Angels.” It’s a beautifully stripped-back song that leaves enough space for Nesta and Mereba to let their vocals shine. “I feel like it’s one of those songs that grow with you over time, the more you live the more it gives,” Nesta explains. “For me it’s about taking that next step towards becoming a better version of yourself.”

Jon Vinyl — “Entice Me” Fresh off a JUNO Award nomination, Toronto singer Jon Vinyl returns with “Entice Me.” It’s a truly sweet and confessional track that Jon Vinyl uses to admit his undeniable feelings about a special woman. “I’m here to speak the words that a lot of people in relationships find hard to confront,” Vinyl says about the song, and with the deep feelings he explores in the track, he certainly accomplishes that. Guordan Banks — “Tears Never Cried” If there’s one thing Guordan Banks is for, it’s penning moving and emotional records. It’s something he does on his latest record, “Tears Never Cried.” Driven by a light drum beat, Banks shares his feelings about a relationship that failed to live up to its hype. He isn’t upset that things didn’t work out, but he remains honest about the whole ordeal all while healing through the heartbreak.

Jade Novah — “Trip” With her third EP Moon In Pisces due for a release later this month, Jade Novah grants her fans another preview of the project with her new single, “Trip.” While she is on tour at the moment, the song details a journey of love and intimate exploration between her and her lover. as for Moon In Pieces, Jade describes it as “a musical reflection of love and accountability while healing.” Kwaye — “Be Easy” British-Zimbabwean singer Kwaye arrives with “Be Easy,” his first single of 2022. The song is described as a “self-care anthem.” Kwaye adds, “Putting mental health and mindfulness at its core, the record is a reminder that you are something worthy of celebrating.” Kwaye also notes that “Be Easy” will appear on his upcoming album, out in the fall.