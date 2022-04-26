Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. The guys are at the forefront of new releases in the R&B world this week. Blxst leads the way with his second project Before You Go which arrives with 13 songs and features from Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, Rick Ross, and Zacari. Elsewhere, Arin Ray makes his long-awaited return with “The Mood” featuring D Smoke while Daniel Caesar also returns to the music scene alongside Badbadnotgood for “Please Do Not Lean.”

Blxst — Before You Go Blxst cemented his name in this music industry with the release of his debut project No Love Lost in 2020. After gaining a spot in the XXL Freshman Class and releasing Sixtape 2 with Bino Rideaux, Blxst is back with his second solo project Before You Go and it features Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, Rick Ross, and Zacari. Arin Ray — “The Mood” Feat. D Smoke This fall would’ve marked three years since we last received music from Arin Ray. The LA singer’s last release was his 2019 EP Phases II, but it appears that he’s finally making his way back to the industry and it starts with his new single “The Mood” featuring D Smoke. The new effort is a sultry effort that accounts for him and his lover’s steamy actions in the bedroom.

Daniel Caesar — “Please Don’t Lean” Feat. Badbadnotgood Another singer who’s gone a while without a release is Daniel Caesar. His last drop also came in 2019 with his second album Case Study 01, and after scoring a No. 1 hit with Justin Bieber and Giveon thanks to “Peaches,” Caesar is ready to step back into the spotlight. His new single, “Please Don’t Lean” with Badbadnotgood is his first move, and it’s a great one, thanks to the tender and elegant new release. Elhae — “FYF” After dropping Aura III in 2021, Elhae isn’t making his fans wait too long for new music from him. A little over a year after that project came out, Elhae returns with “FYF,” his second single since dropping Aura III. The new song, which is delivered with Elhae’s vocals pitched up, asks his significant other to disregard the advice of her friends as it’s not given with her best interest at heart.

Ravyn Lenae — “M.I.A.” Ladies and gentlemen, we are finally getting a Ravyn Lenae album! Four years after she released her Crush EP, Lenae announced that his official debut album Hypnos will arrive in May and she shared the news along with her new single “M.I.A.” It joins her prior releases, “Skin Tight” and “Light Me Up,” as strong promises of what’s to come on Hypnos. BNXN Fka Buju — “Kilometer (Remix)” Feat. Zinoleesky Nigerian singer Buju recently switched his name to BNXN and with it comes a new chapter in his career. He’s kicked it off with strong releases like “For Days” and “Finesse” with Pheelz, and now he takes things back to the past for a remix of “Kilometer.” The song originally appeared on his 2021 project Sorry I’m Late, and now, it receives a fresh look thanks to a new verse from fellow Nigerian singer Zinoleesky

Kwesi Arthur — Son Of Jacob Next up in the world of afrobeats is Ghanaian singer Kwesi Arthur who arrives with his new album, Son Of Jacob. The 15-track effort invites names like Joeboy, Teni, Adekunle Gold, Vic Mensa, and more to contribute to the project which lands as a vibrant and truly authentic release, one that will surely be remembered in the afrobeats world at the end of the year. PJ Morton — “Be Like Water” Feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas In a few days, PJ Morton will release his ninth album Watch The Sun. So far, he’s released “My Peace” with JoJo and Mr. Talkbox and “Please Don’t Walk Away.” Next up on the singles list is “Be Like Water” alongside Stevie Wonder and Nas. The track lands as a graceful and free-flowing number that preaches about being as pure and natural as possible.

Justine Skye — “What A Lie” After releasing her Timbaland-produced album Space And Time last year, Justine Skye returns with “What A Lie” as her first release of 2022. The record, which samples Beyonce’s “All Night,” is an honest and lovelorn release that unloads her feelings toward discovering her ex-lover’s (possibly Giveon) infidelity during their relationship. Ye Ali — Dangerous (Deluxe) Ye Ali’s 2021 year concluded with the release of Dangerous, a ten-track release that was one of the stronger bodies of work in his discography. Five months after that project arrived, Ali updates it with seven new songs and two of them are new versions of tracks that originally appeared on Dangerous.