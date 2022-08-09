Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Beyonce dropped her long-awaited Renaissance album, complete with 16 songs and features from Grace Jones, Tems, and Beam, and followed it up with an EP of “Break My Soul” remixes. The Weeknd recruited Summer Walker for a remix of “Best Friends” while John Legend and Saweetie danced the night away on “All She Wanna Do,” which comes from the latter’s upcoming album Legend. Elsewhere, Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak joined forces for “Twin Flame.” Here are some more on the new music front that you should check out:

Duckwrth & Syd — “Ce Soir” Duckwrth has always given listeners room to dance and be their freest and truest selves. That trend continues with “Ce Soir” alongside Syd. The song, whose title translates to “tonight” in French, is a sex-positive track that beams with anticipation of intimacy at nightfall. “Ce Soir” is the first single from Duckwrth’s upcoming EP, Chrome Bull, which arrives on August 26. Vedo & OG Parker — While You Wait After setting things up with a pair of singles, “Face Down” and “Come First,” Vedo and OG Parker have unveiled their new project, While You Wait. It’s a quick strike effort with just eight songs to its name, but each is sultry, passionate, and focused on the most intimate aspects of love. While You Wait also features Baby Tate and Dusty Locane.

Black Party — Hummingbird It’s been three years since we were introduced to an Endless Summer, but Black Party is finally back with a new body of work. Hummingbird arrives with 12 songs, just two more than Endless Summer, and it also presents appearances from Gwen Bunn, Kari Faux, DMP Jere, Zoe Mazah, Saba, Jean Deaux, and Childish Gambino. Altogether, the project is inspired by Black Party’s frequent and unique interactions with a hummingbird who only visited his studio as music played throughout the project’s creative process. They. — “Lonely” Feat. Bino Rideaux Dante Jones and Drew Love, better known as They., are closer than ever to releasing their third album. The follow-up to The Amanda Tape has been preceded by enticing singles like “Blü Moon” and “Comfortable” with Fana Hues, and now, they follow those records up with “Lonely” with Bino Rideaux. The track is for the cool-minded folks of the world as it presents a nonchalant and chill approach from the duo that invites a woman of their liking to spend some time with them.

Leon Thomas & Ty Dolla Sign — “Love Jones” Prior to this year, Leon Thomas helped craft numerous records by the likes of Drake, Ariana Grande, Rick Ross, and many more. In 2022, Leon shifted things back to his own career as he prepares to release his first project since 2018’s Genesis. The journey towards that continues with the sultry and rich “Love Jones” with Ty Dolla Sign. The record is undeniably seductive as the pair displays their admiration for their special someone. Fireboy DML — Playboy After releasing his impressive second project Apollo in 2020, Fireboy DML reached new heights in 2021 thanks to his single, “Peru.” The record, which was later remixed by Ed Sheeran, was one of afrobeats’ most played records summer last summer. This year, Fireboy DML returns with his third project thanks to Playboy. Through 14 songs, Fireboy DML’s soft vocals glide over rhythmic production with features from Asake, Euro, Shenseea, Chris Brown, Rema, and Ed Sheeran.

Felivand — Ties Australian singer Felivand takes her official step into the spotlight with her debut project Ties. Through 12 songs, her soothing vocals arrive as a perfect companion for the project’s lush and breezy production. She gets vulnerable and confessional on the project but doesn’t allow herself to be lost in comfortable through the album’s warm atmosphere. Jordan Hawkins — “Super Power” With all the talk about R&B life, or lack thereof, one could go on and on about the genre’s undeniable bright spots. One of those comes with Jordan Hawkins who released his excellent Heart Won’t Stop EP last year, a project spotlighted by the phenomenal “Risky.” Hawkins seems prepared to start his next chapter and it begins with the soaring “Super Power,” a record absolutely worth your time and attention.

Rileyy Lanez — “Blessings” Following a fairly quiet 2021 year, Bronx singer Rileyy Lanez is back to get things rolling this year. She returns with “Blessings,” which thumping and emotional record that she uses to detail a bad relationship she experienced. Despite doing her best and bringing nothing but “blessings” to the table, Rileyy says she was only put through hell in the relationship, forcin her to cut off contact. Mr Eazi — “Personal Baby” Mr Eazi is looking to make another step forward in afrobeats, a genre he contributed heavily to during the genre’s modern-day rise in the mid-2010s. His new single “Personal Baby” reimagines the Banku sound he helped trademark with songs like “Skin Tight” and “Leg Over.” Now, with his currently-untitled debut album on the way, “Personal Baby” offers another thing to anticipate with the upcoming project that is also supported by his other 2022 single, “Legalize.”