All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Brandy emerged with her new album B7, Kehlani released a sexy visual for her song “Can I” and Pink Sweats hopped on the remix to Mahalia’s Isolation Tapes track “BRB” for the remix. Check out the rest of the best new R&B this week below.

Brandy — B7 It’s been over 8 years since Brandy released her full-length album Two Eleven back in 2012 and this week she has arrived with her long overdue project, B7. The Grammy Award-winning R&B behemoth returned with 17 songs in tow and bearing features from Chance The Rapper on the previously released single “Baby Mama” and her daughter Sy’rai on “High Heels.” As one of the best singing voices in the music business, B7 is certainly worth the listen. Kehlani — “Can I” Kehlani‘s song “Can I” off It Was Good Until It Wasn’t quickly became a fan favorite upon the album’s release and this week the singer shared the cyber visual for the track (sans Tory Lanez in the name of protecting Megan Thee Stallion at all costs). Kehlani handpicked Lily Isabella, Tori Duncan, Aaliyah Ei, Zamara Fullilove, and Draya Logan as some of her favorite sex workers for the video as a way to bring awareness towards the decriminalization of sex work movement. It’s sexy, it’s vibrant, it’s creative, and it absolutely gets the message out there.

Mahalia — “BRB” Feat. Pink Sweats Rising R&B sensation Mahalia tapped in with Pink Sweats for the remix to her Isolation Tapes EP track “BRB.” Pink Sweats’ vocals seamlessly glide across the record so fittingly and naturally. Mahalia and Sweats’ harmonizations are like butter, making the remix to “BRB” a true musical wonder. Jorja Smith — “By Any Means” Jorja Smith is all for the Black Lives Matter movement on her latest track “By Any Means.” The talented singer beautifully sings about fighting for equality and croons about the woes Black people across the world face. It’s the lead single off Roc Nation’s upcoming social justice album Reprise which is set to feature various artists lending their voice in musical protest.

Ye Ali — “Right Time” Talented sing-songwriter Ye Ali came through with the late-night vibes on his latest track “Right Time” featuring Reggie Becton. It’s a sultry track that charms with his voice and captivates with his words of promise. Ye is fresh off the release of the deluxe version of Traphouse Jodeci 2 which introduced to fans 10 new tracks of R&B goodness. Abby Jasmine — “Stay With Me” Up-and-coming singer Abby Jasmine recently inked a partnership with Cinematic and this week she unleashed the visual to her latest track “Stay With Me.” Abby laments between being alone or being surrounded by a starting lineup of potential lovers. “The video is me reminiscing on a past relationship,” Jasmine told Paper Magazine. “Speaking to the interspersed clips that look like hazy memories. The good times and the bad, featuring some good old breakup remedies: tea and Hennessy — not together, of course.” “Stay With Me” follows the New York native’s previously released project Who Cares?