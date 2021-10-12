Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Masego leads the way with his latest single, “Garden Party.” It’s a sultry and melodic release that finds life in the growing romance between two lovers. Tone Stith also delivers a song of his own with “I Don’t Wanna,” a track that’s set to appear on his upcoming project, Still FWM?. Speaking of projects, RINI arrives with his debut album Constellations. Complete with appearances from Wale and Maeta, it’s a 12-track effort that listeners will surely enjoy.

Masego, Big Boi & JID — “Garden Party” Masego is getting back to work after a few months off and his return to action comes with his brand new single, “Garden Party.” The track invites two lyricists from rap’s modern and past generations, JID and Big Boi, for a sultry and melodic tune that finds its place in the middle of a party filled with romance and a battle of the bands. The track comes after he shared his Studying Abroad: Extended Stay back in May. RINI — Constellations Since the release of his 2018 EP, After The Sun, Australian-born and LA-raised singer RINI has been worthy of attention from R&B lovers. Highlights like “Aphrodite” and “Good Intentions” made it easy to fall in love with the singer. RINI supplies another example of great music with his debut album, Constellations, a project that arrives complete with 12 songs and features from Wale and Maeta.

Tone Stith — “I Don’t Wanna” With his upcoming project Still FWM?, a presumed extension of his 2020 release FWM, on the way, Tone Stith returns with “I Don’t Wanna.” Stith’s majestic vocals are once again at the forefront as he finds himself begging for the presence of his lover. Patience is not something he has so he calls for them to quickly make their way over to him for a night of love and intimacy. Juls — Sounds Of My World Two years after hitting the world with Colour, British-Ghanian producer Juls is back to work with his latest full body of work, Sounds Of My World. The 15-track project comes attached with guest appearances from Wizkid, Jaz Karis, Fireboy DML, Mannywellz, Prettybou D-O, Oxlade, Tay Iwar, and more.

Koffee — “West Indies” Koffee had a phenomenal entry to the music world back in 2019 thanks to records like “Toast” and “W” with Gunna. Her excellence continued last year with singles that included “Lockdown” and “Pressure.” She’s back in 2021 with her latest release “West Indies,” meaning all of that could change very soon. Keith Sweat — “Can’t Nobody” Feat. Raheem DeVaughn When it comes to R&B, Keith Sweat and Raheem DeVaughn are two people you can guarantee to arrive with a very solid song for you to enjoy. That’s exactly what the duo did on their latest release, “Can’t Nobody.” The spirited release finds both acts professing their trust and love in their partner while making it clear that “can’t nobody tell me sh*t about my baby.”

Robert Glasper, D Smoke & Tiffany Gouche — “Shine” Last year, Robert Glasper called on HER and Meshell Ndegeocello for their amazing single, “Better Than I Imagined.” This time around, Glasper looks to work this same R&B magic with Tiffany Gouche and a little help from rapper D Smoke. Together, the trio touches down with “Shine,” a jazzy record propelled by a slick verse from D Smoke and warm vocals from Tiffany Gouche. Kallitechnis — Because It Feels Good After starting things off with “Outta My Way” with British rapper 23 Unofficial, singer Kallitechnis arrives with her new EP Because It Feels Good. It’s her follow-up to her 2020 EP Blends Vol. II, and this time around, she lets her vocals fly across six songs that also deliver additional guest appearances from ROMDerful, Jarreau Vandal, Kofi, Scott Quinn, Maths Time Joy, and Loxe.

Zlatan — “Ale Yi” Nigeria’s own Zlatan has continued to deliver strong contributions to the afrobreats world in 2021. From his Mainland To Island EP with Oladips this past spring to his “Alubarika” with rising artist Buju, Zlatan’s consistency is something to note this year and it continues with his latest drop, “Ale Yi,” a song that’s guaranteed to have you dancing. Mayorkun — “Back In Office” Nearly three years after he released his debut full-length project, Mayor Of Lagos, Mayorkun makes his return to the music world official with “Back In Office.” The track is the latest single off his upcoming second album, which is also titled Back In Office, and it’s set to release on October 29. Until then, you can watch the music video for the new song and stay tuned for more about Back In Office.