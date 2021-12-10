Months after dropping his debut album Pink Planet, Philly singer Pink Sweats has been treating his fan base to some new songs in recent weeks. His latest drop is a new collaboration between him and LVRN singer 6lack. The two bring their talents for “Midnight River,” a somber track that both singers spent most of the week teasing for their respective fan bases. Altogether, the new record is an easygoing effort that finds the singers craving a peaceful and serene moment with their respective partners, with the hope that they’re truly in love.

“Midnight Skies” arrives after Pink Sweats dropped a visual for his “Nothing Feels Better.” The video detailed a teenage love affair for the track that’s focused on praising a partner and showing gratitude to them. It came after his heartwarming single “I Feel Good,” which captured Pink Sweats in good spirits and has every right to be. His Pink Planet debut was one of 2021’s best R&B releases and it even appeared on Uproxx’s Best R&B Albums Of 2021 list.

As for 6lack, things have been a bit fairly quiet for the Atlanta singer. His last project was 2020’s 6pc Hot, and since then, he’s stuck to do guest features like Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone,” Isaiah Rashad’s “Score,” and Melii’s “You Ain’t Worth It.”

You can press play on Pink Sweats and 6lack’s new collaboration in the video above.

