Lucky Daye — Algorithm Lucky Daye has entered his rock era! (Kinda). The singer’s third album Algorithm expands his artistry to include elements of rock and alternative that make for a thrilling experience throughout the album, which supplies 14 songs and a pair of guest contributions from Teddy Swims and RAYE. Tinashe — “Getting No Sleep” There’s so much to love about Tinashe’s latest era. She has another hit on her hands with “Nasty” and her upcoming album Quantum Baby will arrive on August 16. The latter news arrived with her new single “Getting No Sleep” which captures Tinashe’s intimate and sultry side. “Quantum Baby is about getting to know me on a deeper level,” Tinashe said about the upcoming album. “It’s about exploring who I am as a person and who I am as an artist. I’ve never been one to be put into a box, so the name Quantum Baby encompasses all the different parts that make up who I am as a creative.”

Jeremih — “Wait On It” Feat. Bryson Tiller & Chris Brown It finally seems like Jeremih is ready to put himself back into the music cycle like the good ol’ days. What better way to do that than to deliver a summer R&B anthem? The singer teamed up with Bryson Tiller and Chris Brown for “Wait On It,” a track the trio uses to sing about the emotional and toxic back and forth they sometimes experience in love. The song arrives ahead of three seven-song EPs and an official that Jeremih will release in the coming months. Hailey Knox — “On Nothing” This year is looking to be Hailey Knox’s best yet. The 25-year-old multitalent is weeks away from releasing her debut EP, For The Best. Ahead of its arrival, she delivers “On Nothing” where she comes to terms with her current situationship and how its proven to be nothing more than a waste of time.

Blk Odyssy — “Stank Rose” Feat. Joey Badass With his third album 1-800-Fantasy just a couple of weeks away, Blk Odyssy teams up with Joey Badass for their first collaboration, “Stank Rose.” The new song is carried by hypnotic guitar riffs and melodic drums as Odyssy and Badass trade lines about unrequited love. As for 1-800-Fantasy which arrives on July 19, the album will narrate the intense story of a teenage boy’s obsession with an unattainable woman. Raahiim — “Nasty” Less than a year after he released him BUT IF iiM HONEST album, Toronto singer Raahiim returns with a new single and new announcement. “Nasty” arrives as the first single from his upcoming EP NiiGHTBEFORESERVICE, which drops on July 5 and will feature his first ever collaboration. As for “Nasty,” the track finds a balance between upbeat and sultry, as Raahiim inquiries about his partner’s bedroom skills.

Zacari & BEAM — “Faith + Sight” Next week, Zacari will release his long-awaited debut album Bliss. As a final treat to fans, Zacari teamed up with Beam for their new single “Faith + Sight,” produced by Skrillex. “This song came from conversations BEAM and I were having about God, questioning the idea of ‘walking by faith, not by sight.’ Why not both?” Zacari said about the new record in a press release. Teenear — Never Met A Me Teenear delivers her debut album Never Met A Me in what marks a unique coming out party for the Miami native. The project delivers 12 songs with a lone feature from Rick Ross and an amapiano remix of “Stay Home.” “Never Met A Me honestly feels like a re-introduction of myself to the world,” Teenear said about the album in a press release. “It’s me finally standing in the essence of who I truly am, and it represents what I feel like is my bigger purpose right now. The music – it exudes confidence. It’s for the girls, it’s for the lovers, it’s for the hard workers… It’s for the ones that truly know how to feel.”

Che Ecru — “Love Sick” Los Angeles-based singer Che Ecru is back with his first single since dropping his Pain Pack 14 EP back in February. “Love Sick” continues the love-centered theme that Ecru uses to note that a lover and the intimacy they provide to him are not as unique as they think it is. HENNESSY — “Jumbotron” Just a few months removed from her Maybe I’m Oversharing EP, Providence, RI-born and Los Angeles-based singer HENNESSY checsk back in with her new single “Jumbotron.” On it, HENNESSY boasts about new connection with a significant other and all the favorable qualities she brings to their potential relationship.