All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear. This week, Trevor Jackson debuted his freshman effort The Love Language, Bren Joy got together with Pink Sweats for a loving slow jam and Gallant dropped off his new album Neptune.

Trevor Jackson — The Love Language Trevor Jackson has arrived with his 14 song debut, The Love Language, featuring his previously released tracks “Get To You” and “Just Friends.” “Love is the universal language of all things and I hope this album gives people more confidence to understand their own love languages and how to communicate them,” he said in a statement. “The power of this music will not only bring people together, but it’ll also bring people closer to themselves.” Bren Joy — “Insecure” Feat. Pink Sweats Nashville’s own Bren Joy and Pink Sweats have linked up for the dreamy, guitar-filled “Insecure” and its accompanying trippy bedroom visual. The deluxe version of his Twenties EP just hit streaming services with seven rounds of Bren’s ethereal essence.

Gallant — Neptune Now is the time to get to know Gallant and his latest project Neptune is the perfect way to do just that. Starring features from legendary R&B singer Brandy as well as appearances from VanJess and Arin Ray, Gallant delivers real ’90s R&B energy with each track. Shelley — “Cooking With Grease” Shelley (who used to go by Dram) is gearing to gift the world with his forthcoming project and his pleading “Cooking With Grease” is just a taste of what’s to come. It’s a rhythmic vibe tied to an infectious hook over a groovy beat.

Elhae — “My City” Feat. Masego Elhae and Masego’s “My City” is a bouncy R&B track done entirely over FaceTime. “Masego had the beat and the hook done already so it was up to me to provide the rest,” Elhae said in a statement. “I reached out to my good friend Ari to help as well and it was done. I’m really happy with how this song came out and I hope people enjoy it.” The singer is reportedly in the studio finalizing his Motown debut which was also named Uproxx’s Most Anticipated Albums of 2021 at the top of January. Raiche — “Pick A Side (Remix)” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign Raiche’s “Pick A Side” gained major popularity in 2020 with her debut EP Drive and this week its remix arrives with a feature from Ty Dolla Sign.