Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. NxWorries took another step closer to their upcoming project with “Daydreaming” and a tour announcement while H.E.R. made her return with the soaring “The Journey.” Halle Bailey stopped by American Idol to perform “Part Of Your World” from The Little Mermaid and Kiana Ledé announced her sophomore album Grudges. Elsewhere, Blxst will be curating the NBA 2K23 season 7 soundtrack, Jorja Smith announced her second album Falling or Flying, and we shared a new interview with Nigerian afrobeats singer Victony! Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Summer Walker — Clear 2: Soft Life Almost two years removed from Still Over It, Summer Walker is back with her new EP, Clear 2: Soft Life. It’s a continuation of her 2019 Clear EP, a project that became a cult favorite in her discography. Now those fans, and Summer herself, can enjoy more of their favorite type of music from the singer. Queen Naija — “Words Of Affirmation” Nowadays, Queen Naija is focused on empowering herself in any and all the ways she can. That’s the focus of her new single “Words Of Affirmation.” With her sultry and silken vocals leading the way, Queen Naija seeks three things: “communication, affirmations, appreciation.”

Rory, Ari Lennox & James Fauntleroy — “My Phone Can Die” On May 26, Rory will put on his producer hat for his first project I Thought It’d Be Different. The final single before that project’s release is “My Phone Can Die” with Ari Lennox and James Fauntleroy. It’s one of many R&B-focused records on the album, and the project as a whole is a mandatory listen. Ama Lou — “Caught Me Running” It’s been a long time coming but British singerAma Lou is finally gearing up to drop her debut album. That news comes with the release of her newest single “Caught Me Running.” The soulful record is Lou’s first in two years and captures her in an understated and confident state, qualities that can be expected to be at the forefront of her upcoming album.

Chxrry22 — “Worlds Away” Toronto-raised and XO Records-signed singing Chxrry22 checks back in with her new single “Worlds Away.” The explosive record, which doubles as an honest diary entry, delivers nothing but heartfelt introspection. “I’ve been in a long-distance relationship for the last year and it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions,” she says about the song. “And of course, I really wanted to take those feelings and put them in a song.” Maeta — “Through The Night” Feat. Lucky Daye & Free Nationals First they’re spicy and then they’re sweet. That’s what LA singer Maeta is through her recent singles. The spicy “S(EX)” single is now accompanied by the sweet and tender “Through The Night” alongside Lucky Daye and Free Nationals. Both “S(EX)” and “Through The Night” are the initial singles from her upcoming project When I Hear Your Name which Maeta announced will arrive on June 9.

Joeboy — Body & Soul Led by love, good vibes, and happiness, Joeboy returns with his second album Body & Soul. It presents 14 songs that capture the warm moments of life whether it be in the realm of love or the simple fun that a free life can offer. “The major idea behind the album is the idea of love,” Joeboy says about the album. “Self love, romantic love, love for family, love for life itself.” Chase Shakur — “X’s N O’s” Ahead of his upcoming Def Jam debut project, It’s Not You, It’s Me, singer Chase Shakur returns with “X’s N O’s.” The captivating single is the perfect backdrop for Shakur to show off his dynamic talents and smooth lyricism.

Leá The Leox — Purpose Meet Léa The Leox, an R&B singer from Brockton, Massachusetts who just released her debut EP Purpose. The project’s six songs capture Leox’s sweet and serene artistry while detailing a journey of self-discovery that is impossible to not enjoy. Amaka — “Leave It Behind” Amaka, fka as Jess of VanJess, reunites with Kaytranada for “Leave It Behind,” her second single as a solo artist. The new track is perfect for the summer weather and it’s she says she wrote “about letting all your worries go and enjoying life.”