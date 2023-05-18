Jorja Smith is back. The 25-year-old singer has collaborated with FKA Twigs, Brent Faiyaz, and Sonder. Today (May 18), she announced her new album Falling Or Flying arriving this fall. Her previous songs “Little Things” and “Try Me” will be on the record.

Falling Or Flying comes on September 29. It follows her 2021 EP Be Right Back. “It’s called Be Right Back because it’s just something I want my fans to have right now, this isn’t an album and these songs wouldn’t have made it,” she said at the time. If I needed to make these songs, then someone needs to hear them too.”

About Falling Or Flying, she said in a statement, “It touches on breakups, relationships with my friends, relationships with old friends, relationships with myself. It’s definitely about a lot of relationships, but every song I write I can sing it to myself.”

Meanwhile, her collaborator Twigs actually ended up being her cousin. “I’d never met her before, and I jumped in her car with her,” Twigs shared, “and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Gosh, that’s really strange: we’ve got exactly the same kind of skin.’ […] A few months later, I was on the road to go to LA and [Smith] left me a voice note saying, ‘You’re never going to believe this, but I’ve just spoken to my dad and he’s spoken to his sister and we’re related.’”

Falling Or Flying is out 9/29 on FAMM.