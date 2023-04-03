Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Chlöe performed “Cheatback” on Kimmel and shared a video for “In Pieces.” Daniel Caesar released his “Valentina” single and performed “Let Me Go” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and 6lack shared a tough-talking video for “Preach.” Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” continues to be a record-breaking track while Khalid yearns for the “Softest Touch” on his new single. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Chlöe — In Pieces It’s a project that’s been in the works for well over a year, but at long last, Chlöe’s solo debut album is here. With In Pieces, Chlöe uses 14 songs and features from Future and Missy Elliott to detail a story of heartbreak, recovery, and re-establishing your confidence. It’s another bright moment for the young singer who’s already accomplished so much. Jhené Aiko — “Calm & Patient” It’s been a while since Jhené Aiko released new music, but that time has come to an end with the arrival of “Calm & Patient.” The song was initially released on Instagram Reels as a way to pay homage to her Tumblr beginnings, and altogether, the record encompasses everything we’ve come to love about Jhené.

Davido — Timeless I would describe Davido’s new album Timeless as the long-awaited arrival to the light at the end of the tunnel. Seemingly getting to the other side of grief and loss, Davido returns with an album that’s uplifting, confident, reassuring, and optimistic. With features from Asake, Skepta, and more, Davido is stronger and better than ever. Popcaan — Great Is He (Deluxe) Popcaan’s latest album Great Is He may have flown under the radar after its release earlier this year, but no worries. He’s back to remind you about the strong project thanks to a deluxe reissue. Popcaan adds 8 songs to the project’s original 17 for an added experience that won’t disappoint.

THEY. — “Riptide” THEY. — the R&B singer-producer duo comprised of singer Drew Love and producer Dante Jones — are entering a new era for themselves. THEY. is an independent group for the first time, and next week April 7, the duo will show off the results of their independence with their third album Nu Moon. Their single “Riptide” is the newest offering from the album and a promise of good things to come from it. Kenyon Dixon — “Slow Dancing” Feat. Kincy Despite being months removed from the release of his last project Closer, Kenyon Dixon has no plans to slow down. His latest single “Slow Dancing” with Kincy is proof of that. It’s a record that he calls the start of “a new era of the R&B you love.”

Amaka — “Crusin'” Earlier this month, the R&B world was hit with the shocking news that duo VanJess broke up. Don’t fret though, Jess (or Amaka as she goes by now) is back with her new single “Crusin'” and it’s produced by Kaytranada! Jordan Hawkins & Phabo — “Timeless” Going after the “R&B is dead” critics gets to be tiring after a while, especially when you have fresh names like Jordan Hawkins and Phabo proving its life. The two singers unite for “Timeless” and a passionate and heartful number that sees both Jordan and Phabo express their desire to have a “timeless” love with their new partners.

Amari Noelle — Take II For her second project of the year, following Lover Girl Pack 1, Gary, Indiana native Amari Noelle checks back in with Take II. It’s a brief project with just seven songs and a feature from Mannywellz, but with highlights like “Like I Should,” it’s definitely a project to check out. Cedric Brazle — …What I Know Now A little over two years after If Know Then…, Florida native Cedric Brazle returns with its companion project …What I Know Now. Growth and new discoveries with love are present on this project, but so are strong records like the previously released “Product Of Love.”