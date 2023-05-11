Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Brent Faiyaz teamed up with producer Marshmello for “Fell In Love,” a record that Brent uses to point out his lover’s misconceptions about him. He also announced his F*ck The World, It’s A Wasteland Tour. The Weeknd announced a new coffee line that paid homage to his heritage, and Ashanti and Nelly got back together after nearly a decade apart. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Jidenna — Me You & God It’s been nearly four years since Jidenna last released an album, but the “Classic Man” himself is back with his third album Me You & God. It’s an independent effort that comes years removed from his mainstream success, but it’s still a body of work that is true to everything we’ve known Jidenna for. Its 13 songs include features from Roman GianArthur, Gardens & Villa, Sensei Bueno, and Bootsy Collins. BJ The Chicago Kid — “Forgot Your Name” Feat. Cory Henry Fresh off a deal with RCA Records, BJ The Chicago Kid is ready to start a new era that will hopefully lead to his third album very soon. The first step toward that comes with “Forgot Your Name” featuring Cory Henry. It’s a sweet and honest record that captures the early moments of romance between BJ and an unnamed companion. A night filled with music, dance, drinks, and smoking has BJ caught up in the moment, so much so that he forgets his new companion’s name, but he uses that as an opportunity to share his feelings about this person with them.

Sevyn Streeter — “It’s A Man’s World” Ladies and gentlemen, Sevyn Streeter is back! Though she returns with a cover of James Brown’s 1966 classic record “It’s Man’s Man’s World,” it’s still a more than enjoyable track to hear from her. She takes on the track with equal amounts of authority and grace that make it a captivating experience altogether. It’s always risky taking on a classic, but Sevyn does right by it no doubt. Q — Soul, Present Though he doesn’t have the most search-friendly name, Brooklyn singer Q is worth a look into and a listen at the very least. He arrives with his debut album Soul, Present, and through its 10 songs, Q presents a masterful blend of soul, funk, R&B, and alternative music. It’s a project crafted to impressive levels and it comes with a feature from Baby Rose too!

Phabo — “Casamigos” Take this as another warning to hop on the Phabo wave while you still can. The singer is gearing up to release a new project, one that will be a follow-up to 2021’s Soulquarius, and ahead of that, he checks back in with “Casamigos.” The chilled-out single is a perfect snapshot of Phabo’s composed and confident demeanor, as well as, his excellent songwriting and composition skills. Case in point, Phabo’s next album isn’t one to sleep on. Amaarae — “Co-Star” Next month, Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae will release her second album Fountain Baby, the follow-up to 2020’s The Angel You Don’t Know. After the release of its lead single “Reckless,” Amaare delivers her second offering from Fountain Baby with “Co-Star.” The energetic record is perfect for the dance floor regardless of your skills, and at a bare moment, it’s an energy-pumping tune that’ll give your day an upbeat boost.

Reggie Becton — Sadboy, Vol. 1 Two years after his Californication album, Reggie Becton serves up a new batch of songs with his Sadboy, Vol. 1. Its eight songs, which are inspired by cinematic efforts like Kill Bill and The Dark Knight trilogy, feature a more somber Reggie who delivers records about the struggles and down moments in love while still finding brief pockets to have fun in. Amari Noelle — “For The Girls” Feat. Kodie Shane At the end of March, Gary, Indiana singer Amari Noelle shared her Take II project which arrived with seven sweet songs to dive into and experience everything that makes the singer a fulfilling listen. Now, she’s back with an update on that project thanks to the addition of “For The Girls” with Kodie Shane. Both Amari and Kodie use the record to boast about their qualities and the things that make them an attractive person to have by your side.