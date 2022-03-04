Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week features Kehlani’s new single, “Little Story,” which serves as the latest offering from her upcoming album Blue Water Road. Robert Glasper returns with Black Radio III his first full-length project since 2019’s F*ck Yo Feelings while British singer Tiana Major9 prepares to release her upcoming EP with “2 Seater” featuring Smino.

Kehlani — “Little Story” At the end of last year, Kehlani announced that her third album Blue Water Road was on the way. With its lead single “Altar” still in rotation, you can now enjoy “Little Story” her second offering from the album that aims to add more context to what’s to come on Blue Water Road. Robert Glasper — Black Radio III Just shy of ten years after he released his fifth album Black Radio, a project that granted him the award for Best R&B Album at the 2013 Grammys, Robert Glasper returned with the third installment in the series. Black Radio III arrives with 13 songs and contributions from Killer Mike, BJ The Chicago Kid, Ant Clemons, HER, PJ Morton, India.Arie, and many more.

Tiana Major9 — “2 Seater” Feat. Smino Later this month, British singer Tiana Major9 will release her second project Fool Me Once. It’s her first release since 2021’s At Sixes And Sevens Remixed which brought new voices to songs from her 2020 project At Sixes And Sevens. To prepare for the release of Fool Me Once, Tiana calls on Smino for its romantic lead single “2 Seater.” Dylan Sinclair — “Suppress” Toronto singer Dylan Sinclair is ready to take things to a new level as he prepares to release a new EP to the world. The JUNO Award-nominee returns with “Suppress,” a moody single that finds him having empathy towards his girlfriend’s struggle to cope with his growing fame. The song arrives after he released “Regrets” last fall.

Taylor Belle — Out Of Body Following a consistent stretch of singles that dates back to 2019, Los Angeles-based singer Taylor Belle has finally arrived with her debut project. She returns with Out Of Body which offers eight songs and a lone feature from Tank God for a body of work that she describes as captivating, unique, and ethereal. Thuy — “Figured U Out” Last fall, singer Thuy released her debut project I Hope U See This which dropped off eight songs focused on heartbreak, love, empowerment, and self-confidence. In her continued effort to promote the project, she returns with a new video for “Figured U Out” which watches her discover the deceitful ways of her partner.

Maeta — “Frank For You” Indianapolis singer Maeta is less than a year removed from her debut project Habits which she delivered after landing a deal with Roc Nation. With the hope of new music on the way, she returns with “Frank For You” which finds her admitting to her ability to make the pains of a relationship go away with her sweet vocals. Che Ecru — Pain Pack 5 If there’s one thing that Boston native Che Ecru will do, it’s release more than enough music to keep his fans happy. In 2020, he dropped three projects, Still Single, Projection, and Til Death (which he gave a deluxe for last year). This year, he gets the ball rolling with Pain Pack 5 which grants eight new songs for listeners to enjoy.

Starrah — “222” Last year, Starrah, who has earned plenty of success as a songwriter penning hits for Rihanna, Normani, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more, arrived with her lastest project The Longest Interlude. It was her first project since 2017’s Starrah X Diplo with producer Diplo. It looks like they’ll be more from Starrah on the way as she kicks off her 2022 year with her laid-back single “222.” OHenry — “Belong With Me” Nigerian-American and Oakland native OHenry will surely catch your ear with his recent single, “Racin,” a sultry anthem that saw him sprinting at the speed of light to reconnect with his lover. If that isn’t enough his latest single might do the job for you. OHenry arrives with “Belong With Me” is a heartfelt number that sees him deep in regret for the pain he caused towards his lover.