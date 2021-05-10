All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans should hear. This week, TeaMarrr released her new song “Specific” with Duckwrth, Anthony Hamilton offered a new one with the assistance of Jermaine Dupri and Bren Joy‘s deluxe version of Twenites made it’s way to DSPs.

TeaMarrr — “Specific” Feat. Duckwrth On TeaMarrr‘s latest release “Specific,” she tapped in with Duckwrth for the song and it’s a perfect match. “Specific” is the first single release off the Raedio singer’s forthcoming project. Anthony Hamilton — “You Made A Fool Of Me” Anthony Hamilton shared his new track “You Made A Fool Of Me,” with the help of Jermaine Dupri as he gears up for his next album. The song is reflective of a time when a woman betrayed Hamilton’s love by sneaking around with another man and every word is sung with depth and soul.

Bren Joy — Twenties (Deluxe) Nashville singer Bren Joy kicked things up a notch this week with the deluxe version of Twenties. The Nashville talent recently held a YouTube live stream where he intimatley performed songs off the release at the city’s Brooklyn Bowl in preparation of his Bonnaroo performance this fall. Inayah — “What Are We” Inayah is questioning her friends with benefits status with her soulful single “What Are We,” and it’s accompanied by a nostalgic music video. “What Are We” is the follow-up to her first release of 2021, “Fallin” back in February.