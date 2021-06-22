All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans should hear. This week, HER released her debut album Back Of My Mind, Tone Stith dropped off his EP FWM and Leon Bridges offered his new single “Why Don’t You Touch Me.”

HER — Back Of My Mind This week, HER released her debut album Back Of My Mind. It’s been long awaited and features her previously released singles “Slide,” “Damage,” and “Come Through” with Chris Brown. Stacked with 21 tracks, Back Of My Mind seems to have been well worth the wait. Tone Stith — FWM Tone Stith‘s FWM is the talented R&B singer’s first project of the year featuring nine songs which include appearances from HER, Kiana Lede, and Lonr. If there was ever a time to get to know Tone Stith, FWM is the time.

Leon Bridges — “Why Don’t You Touch Me” As Leon Bridges preps for his forthcoming project Gold-Diggers Sound he offers, “Why Don’t You Touch Me.” It’s a sweet, yet honest number that deserves a spin. Poo Bear — “The Day You Left” Poo Bear wrote “The Day You Left” in honor of his late mother and it’s a priceless ode. “’The Day You Left’ is the perfect balance between pain and joy and consistent selfishness and selflessness.” Poo Bear said in a statement. “It embodies the true meaning of a bittersweet loss.”

Queen Naija — “Marvins Room” Queen Naija took on Drake’s “Marvins Room” like it was 2011 for Amazon Music. When “Marvins Room” first hit the internet it was something special and Queen Naija definitely delivers on that familiar feeling. Jacquees — “Bed Friend” Feat. Queen Naija Jacquees and Queen Naija together on “Bed Friend” is pure magic. The song is expected to make an appearance on Jacquees’ upcoming release P.T.O.F: Vol. I (Panties Thrown On Floor).