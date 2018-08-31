Getty Image

Despite innumerable thinkpieces loudly proclaiming the contrary, rock is not on its last legs in 2018. In fact, it’s thriving quite nicely. Are there artists dominating the charts in a Drake-like fashion this year? No, and it doesn’t seem like there will be anytime soon. That being said, the slate of new and amazing music being released on a monthly basis for those who love a fuzzed-out guitars has been downright impressive.

August was an especially fruitful month for rock fans looking for something new to listen to, stacked as it was with long-awaited releases from titanic, genre-defining bands, ambitious next steps from some adored indie groups, and some amazing statements from several groups on the come-up. While some of these albums haven’t garnered the wider exposure they may have otherwise deserve, here, collected are the 10 best new rock albums that dropped in August 2018.

Foxing — Nearer My God

Foxing

“Right off the bat, a very conscious effort was made to make something that was sort of over our heads,” Foxing guitarist Eric Hudson recently told Uproxx’s Steven Hyden. “We were trying to bite off more than we can chew, and trying to write things in a way we hadn’t written before.” Nearer My God, their new album does feel like a big step forward for the nascent emo standout from their 2015 effort Dealer. The ambition is plain to hear. Songs start out at a vibe-y simmer and then explode into supernovas of guitar and keyboards and drums. The title track is a particularly impressive composition, filled with true yearning and oceans of feeling that swell and crest with an unpredictable and delightful fervor.

Alice In Chains — Rainier Fog

Alice In Chains

Everyone would’ve understood if Alice In Chains had folded after the death of singer Layne Staley in 2002. Instead, the legendary Seattle-based grunge rock group soldiered on with the aid of a new frontman William DuVall, delivering a pair of well-received albums over the last decade. Their latest record is titled Ranier Fog, and finds the Jerry Cantrell-led band doing what they do best: delivering brutal guitar riffs and incendiary solos over demonic sounding vocal harmonies and a tight as hell rhythm section. You could easily imagine the opening track and lead single “The One You Know” feeling right at home among the tracklist of the band’s greatest, Staley-era albums like Dirt or Jar Of Flies.

Mitski — Be The Cowboy

Mitski

Mitski set the indie rock world on fire with her emotion-packed 2016 album Puberty 2. It’s a tall order to try and follow-up a breakthrough, beloved record like that one, but she, in my humble opinion, she managed to succeed in every conceivable way with her latest effort Be The Cowboy. Right from the top with that foreboding drone from an evil sounding organ on “Geyser,” she takes you on a superb sonic journey through all the colors of the human condition. While she’s typically viewed as a superb writer first, Be The Cowboy is far and away her best sounding record to date as well.

Lucero — Among The Ghosts

Lucero

Country-punk is one of those phrases that just doesn’t look right on paper. Kinda like fried butter or chocolate-covered olives. And yet, Lucero, a self-styled country-punk band from Memphis, Tennessee is out to prove that the melding of the two genres can actually work. Their latest album Among The Ghosts is a gritty collection of just ten songs, brimming with ferocity and attitude; fuzzed out guitars and stand-up pianos. It’s almost Springsteen-esque in flavor with a working-class view of the world and the tasty sax parts on the closing song “For The Lonely Ones.”