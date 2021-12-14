FKA Twigs 2021 premiere of The King's Man
Getty Image
Music

FKA Twigs And The Weeknd Are Gearing Up To Release Their Upcoming Song, ‘Tears In The Club’

by:

FKA Twigs has been hard at work on her upcoming third album, which remains untitled at the moment. Back in September, during a conversation with fans on Discord, she teased a “capri season take over,” and assuming that she means Capricorn season, it suggests that something special could arrive between December 22, 2021 and January 19, 2022. As it happens, Twigs recently announced a new collaboration that is set to arrive at the end of the week, namely the song “Tears In The Club,” which pairs her with The Weeknd.

“Are u ready for capri sun takeover??” Twigs wrote in a tweet. “Us capri babies be so cute and prolific but don’t cross us cause we never ever forget.” The announcement falls in line with her earlier comments on Discord. During that conversation, she also revealed what listeners can expect with her next body of work.

“It’s really deep emotional and honest but hopefully more golden tears than blue i channelled my melancholy differently this time and it was so amazing,” Twigs said. “I made my next project thinking about all of u and my friends it’s for getting ready and going out to and being with people who make u feel good, turnt litty bronzer in the sink shimmer on the bathroom floor.” She also said that the project will feature work from Koreless, El Guincho, Cirkut, Mike Dean, Arca, and “lots beautiful others to be revealed soon and some stun and special collabs.”

“Tears in the Club” will be released on December 16 at 7pm EST.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
Alt-J Is Ready For A Christmas Party With Their Holiday Playlist
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×