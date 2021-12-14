FKA Twigs has been hard at work on her upcoming third album, which remains untitled at the moment. Back in September, during a conversation with fans on Discord, she teased a “capri season take over,” and assuming that she means Capricorn season, it suggests that something special could arrive between December 22, 2021 and January 19, 2022. As it happens, Twigs recently announced a new collaboration that is set to arrive at the end of the week, namely the song “Tears In The Club,” which pairs her with The Weeknd.

are u ready for capri sun takeover??

us capri babies be so cute and prolific but don’t cross us cause we never ever forget 💕 this thursday at midnight gmt / 7pm et / 4pm pt i’ll be releasing tears in the club ft @theweeknd 💕 animation @whois_sim pic.twitter.com/96UxwxVKnr — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) December 13, 2021

“Are u ready for capri sun takeover??” Twigs wrote in a tweet. “Us capri babies be so cute and prolific but don’t cross us cause we never ever forget.” The announcement falls in line with her earlier comments on Discord. During that conversation, she also revealed what listeners can expect with her next body of work.

“It’s really deep emotional and honest but hopefully more golden tears than blue i channelled my melancholy differently this time and it was so amazing,” Twigs said. “I made my next project thinking about all of u and my friends it’s for getting ready and going out to and being with people who make u feel good, turnt litty bronzer in the sink shimmer on the bathroom floor.” She also said that the project will feature work from Koreless, El Guincho, Cirkut, Mike Dean, Arca, and “lots beautiful others to be revealed soon and some stun and special collabs.”

“Tears in the Club” will be released on December 16 at 7pm EST.