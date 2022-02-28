The Best Vinyl Releases Of February 2022

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of February below.

Beach House — Once Twice Melody Once Twice Melody is Beach House’s first album since 2018’s 7, and now the expansive project has gotten an expansive vinyl box set edition; check it out in the unboxing video above. In her review of the album, Uproxx’s Caitlin White notes, “Once Twice Melody might expand their palette a bit, but it’s no experimental reach or brand new direction. Why mess with perfection? Their gauzy soundscapes are vague enough to sustain quite a bit of emotional projection, but there’s depth of meaning lurking within the songs that few other bands yield.” Get it here. Tkay Maidza — Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 & Vol. 3 The Last Year Was Weird trilogy came to an end with the final two volumes, which are now available in a gorgeous gold pressing, exclusive to Vinyl Me, Please. Maidza recently told Uproxx of naming the series, “The term ‘weird’ is the way I described the plunge of going into the deep end and knowing that where I was. What I wanted was like a big leap forward, but I would have to start from nothing again. I was at that lowest point every day: ‘What the hell is going on?’ But in a way, I always had a feeling that it would work out because this was the only way it could be.” Get it here.

Paul McCartney And Wings — Wild Life (50th Anniversary Limited Edition) Last December was the 50th anniversary of the debut album from Paul McCartney’s Wings, a major project in the immediate aftermath of The Beatles’ dissolution. To mark the occasion, the album gets a fresh reissue, with this edition having been mastered at half speed for supreme audio quality. Get it here. Yusuf/Cat Stevens — Harold And Maude (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Harold And Maude has become one of the defining films of its era, and Yusuf/Cat Stevens played a part in that with his soundtrack. That first came out 50 years ago, and now this vinyl reissue of it combines Stevens’ songs with dialogue from the film for the first time. Get it here.

Pixies — Live In Brixton In June 2004, Pixies took to London’s Brixton Academy for four sold-out shows that marked their UK reunion, and now those shows are preserved in a new box set. This eight-LP release marks the first time these recordings are officially available, and on top of that, they’ve also been freshly remastered. Get it here. Sturgill Simpson — The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita Sturgill Simpson has been in a productive stretch that most recently featured the 2021 album The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita. Now, it’s finally available on vinyl, and since this may be the final Sturgill Simpson album, this one’s worth grabbing. Get it here.

Chief Keef — Finally Rich (Vinyl Me, Please Reissue) Keef’s debut album was a big moment in hip-hop in that it helped popularize drill music. Vinyl Me, Please has now honored the album by making it one of their rerelease picks for March, which marks the first time the record has ever been made available on vinyl. Get it here. Modest Mouse — The Lonesome Crowded West (Vinyl Me, Please Reissue) Modest Mouse is going on tour this year, but if you’re unable to catch one of those shows but still want to throw a few bucks at a cool Modest Mouse experience, Vinyl Me, Please has a fresh reissue of one of their iconic albums, The Lonesome Crowded West. This version comes pressed on “Bottom Of The Sky”-colored vinyl and is accompanied by fresh listening notes. Get it here.