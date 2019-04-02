Nik Freitas

Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst have been having a ton of fun with Better Oblivion Community Center, as their CBS This Morning interview in January made clear. Bridgers is especially prone to joking around, and back in February, before Better Oblivion started touring in support of their self-titled album, she tweeted, “petition to make conor do shallow with me on tour.” They’ve actually done a ton of covers so far, like songs by The Killers and Death Cab For Cutie. Last night — aka April Fools Day, when jokes come to life — the duo made Bridgers’ tweet a reality, and they did in fact cover Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born hit, “Shallow.”

petition to make conor do shallow with me on tour — millennial falcon (@phoebe_bridgers) February 25, 2019

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The second Oberst sang the opening line, the audience knew what they were in for, and they loved it. It’s a real crowd pleaser, and even though Cooper and Gaga’s rendition is a tough standard to live up to, Oberst and Bridgers held their own and did just fine providing a fun time for all. It’s also worth noting that the two were joined by Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs for the performance.

Watch Better Oblivion Community Center cover “Shallow” above, and read our interview with Bridgers and Oberst here.