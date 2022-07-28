When Beyonce’s house-influenced new single “Break My Soul” first dropped, there were naturally a few fans put off by the pop-R&B queen’s shift into dance music styles. It didn’t take long for folks to jump aboard though, leading to a renaissance (sorry) of interest in Black-led dance music. Even Robin S. started to receive some belated and much-deserved accolades for her role in pioneering house music in the ’90s.

However, while Beyonce’s genre experimentation is part of a larger movement to reclaim traditionally Black music, that doesn’t mean that fans can appreciate further attempts to transform her work. Enter Ali Spagnola, a social media personality who has made kind of a name for herself with attention-grabbing stunts. Along with her band, she has reinterpreted the song as a pop-punk track in a video titled, “What if Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ was by MGK?”

What if Beyonce's "Break My Soul" was by MGK? pic.twitter.com/ENIChzCYdi — Ali Spagnola (@alispagnola) July 22, 2022

There is nothing, NOTHING, worse than this. https://t.co/lDdM3ptxde — Bread Lasso ⚜️ (@southernfleaux) July 22, 2022

yt ppl always gotta ruin shit https://t.co/YqQ3Puc8E9 — des🧸 (@zkdlinswh0re) July 23, 2022

what if you stopped this https://t.co/T08CBOuBzq — simone! (@parasocialyte) July 23, 2022

Obviously, it didn’t take long for the video to get negative attention from Beyonce fans for a variety of reasons, not the least of which being that it’s kind of … not good. It’s also problematic thanks to some of the reasons stated above, which makes it a bad look in the eyes of many fans who are left to wonder if Spagnola just didn’t get the cultural subtext or got it and just didn’t care (both options sap the intended humor of the situation, given the historical context here). But attention seems to have been the goal all along, and Spagnola hasn’t had any problem with retweeting the criticism as well as the sporadic praise. She even doubled down, posting a video about “How we turned Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ to MGK punk pop.”

How we turned Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" to MGK punk pop pic.twitter.com/16DzpRvQFZ — Ali Spagnola (@alispagnola) July 25, 2022

Blocked and reported for spam https://t.co/sI7R1pd4tc — YOUR FAV MT 💙🏁 (@El_Negro_VI) July 27, 2022

And now, if you’ll excuse me, my soul is definitely broken, because I am not Beyonce, so I’m gonna go lie down until I stop feeling so queasy.