When Beyoncé tells the world to stop, typically it does. However, that wasn’t the case for Hairspray actress Sarah Francis Jones. In fact, the excitement from the Grammy Award record holder’s final Renaissance World Tour stop in Inglewood led the actress to give birth to the Beyhive’s youngest member.

While attending the recording artist’s September 4 birthday performance at SoFi Stadium, Jones recorded herself having a grand ol’ time dancing and singing along but by the end of the night, the audience around her was a medical team as she was set to deliver her baby girl. During an interview with KTLA, the star revealed that initially, she thought the sharp aches she was experiencing when at the concert were false labor pains (medically referred to as Braxton Hicks).

“I said, ‘Something’s happening.’ Usually, I like to dance at the concert, and I was like, ‘OK, I need to sit down for a second,” said Jones.

But as the discomfort increased, Jones and her partner, Marcel Spears, knew it was time. “The biggest contractions happened during ‘Virgo’s Groove.’ As the concert went on, we were like, ‘I don’t know about this.’ By the time we got to the car into the parking lot, it was full-on intense,” Spears added.

Jones vlogged the experience on her official Instagram page. In the video, as she participated in the ‘Eerbody On Mute’ challenge, you notice a shift in her bubbly personality.

Although Jones and Spears’ baby girl is indeed a Virgo, just like Beyoncé, their daughter missed the cut-off date to share the same birthday with the star as she was officially born on September 5. Friends and family of Jones, as well as fellow Beyhive members, took to the entertainer’s comment section to offer their well wishes.

See their responses below.